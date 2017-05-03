Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-3-17

(Undated) — Flood conditions are slowly improving in Wisconsin, after sporadic rains since late last week. The National Weather Service says parts of three rivers have flood warnings from about Saturday into the middle of next week. The Fox River at Berlin and New Munster are both slightly above their flood stages, along with the Wolf River at Shiocton — and the Rock River at Afton near Janesville was at its banks this (Wednesday) morning. Flood advisories are out for the Menominee River in far northeast Wisconsin. Patchy frost is predicted overnight in southern and central areas, with lows dipping to the mid 30s in some places.

Tuesday morning at about 8:15, a Ladysmith Officer responded to the intersection of East 2nd Street and Miner Avenue East Ladysmith for a two car crash. According to the report, Gary J Stein, 64, advised that he stopped at the stop sign on East 2nd Street South at Miner Avenue. Stein advised he did not see a vehicle traveling West on Miner Avenue East. The driver of the second vehicle, Lindsey Alberson, 17, advised she was traveling West bound on Miner avenue and observed Stein’s vehicle and attempted to stop but was unable to stop in time. Stein was cited for failure to yield right of way. The Ladysmith Fire Department and Ladysmith ambulance were called to the scene. No injuries were reported from the accident.

Rusk County deputies at about 6:20 PM Tuesday were out with a motorist on Highway 8, Ladysmith. According to the Police log, a deputy conducted a field sobriety on a male subject. After an investigation the subject was taken into custody for Baby Luke. Probation was contacted and they would place a hold for the OWI and admittance of the use of drugs.

Tuesday night at 11 PM, Ladysmith Officers went to an address on College Avenue West for a warrant service on Kristina Marie Tamaski, 28. An Officer made contact with Tamaski. The Officer received warrant confirmation and arrested Tamaski for the DOC Warrant. She was transported to the Rusk County jail.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, at 10:56 AM, a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on 22 ¾ Street West of Chetek for a traffic violation. The vehicle increased its speed and failed to stop for the deputy and a short chase ensued into the City of Chetek and came to a stop in a yard on Banks Street. The driver and passenger in the car fled on foot and the deputy was able to apprehend the driver. The driver was identified as Billy J. Daniels, 41 of Chetek. The passenger was still at large and his identity was unknown at this time. Daniels is being held in the Barron County jail on charges of Fleeing an Officer, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bail Jumping and several outstanding warrants. Anyone with information as to who the other occupant of this vehicle was should contact the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106. Special thanks go out to the Chetek Police Department and the Cameron Police Department for their assistance with this call.

(Tomah, WI) — Governor Scott Walker says there’s no way Wisconsin public schools will start their fall classes before September first. Assembly Republican Jim Ott of Mequon is making his fourth effort in eleven years to let schools open in August, if they choose. But during a visit to Tomah on Tuesday, Walker said the Legislature would never pass such a change, saying it would cost Wisconsin Dells ten to 15 days of tourist business around Labor Day. Farmers have long pushed for a mid August school start, saying they need summer help in May instead of mid June when most schools now end their terms. That’s how it used to be before 2000, when former Governor Tommy Thompson said the Dells and tourist areas needed student workers through Labor Day.