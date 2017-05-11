Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-11-17

(Madison, WI) — The state’s finance panel is going to back to work today (Thursday) on writing its own version of the next state budget. The Joint Finance Committee will consider veterans’ issues — including funds for improvements at the embattled State Veterans’ Home at King. Lawmakers will also discuss the Veterans’ Trust Fund, which according to a state audit, received a 55-million dollar transfer from the King home even though it was earmarked for repairs at that facility that lagged as a result. The finance panel is also considering Governor Scott Walker’s request to no longer require state licenses for some professions — including barbers, plumbers, electricians — as long as they’ve completed apprenticeships.

Wednesday afternoon at about 3:40, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint from the Bruce School district. According to the police log, it was first reported that two tables were stolen from the color run event. A Rusk County deputy advised that only 1 table was missing because a teacher took the other table back to school. The table was a plastic 6” folding table that was used for the color run and was placed at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 3rd Street. The deputy attempted contact with people located at this intersection and spoke to one person who reportedly didn’t see anything.

This (Thursday) morning at about 3:40 AM, a Rusk County deputy came in contact with a male subject at the Express Mart on Main Street in Bruce. He claimed he has been walking from the Blue Hills trying to find his vehicle. The County did a check on the subject and he is wanted out of Price County. According to the report, the Rusk County deputy had the male subject in custody and transported the subject to the Price County line. The deputy attempted to locate the vehicle which was reportedly located at about 4:40 this (Thursday) morning 1 mile East of County Highway F on North Bucks Lake Road on a logging trail. Barron County will be doing a follow up on where this individual is staying in Rice Lake. Also Barron County will be doing a welfare check on family members.

Ladysmith Police Wednesday night at about 10:15, were dispatched to an address on Corbett Avenue West to respond to an altercation involving a 41 year old male and 32 year old Kimberly A. Sigsworth. After an investigation, Sigsworth was arrested for Disorderly Conduct Domestic.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reportedly have received a few phone calls regarding citizens getting phone calls from the supposed IRS. They want us to report that these are scams and people should not give out any personal information to these callers.

According to a story on WEAU, several law enforcement officers from Rusk County will be heading to Washington, D.C. To honor fallen Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies are leaving Friday to attend the law enforcement ceremony on Saturday. The candlelight ceremony will honor Glaze. The Sheriff’s Office said his name is engraved on the fallen officers wall.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, a Memorial Service will take place at the Ladysmith High School gymnasium at 7 PM, where a tribute will take place retiring Glaze’s badge. Deputy Glaze was shot and killed in the line of duty after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle near Ladysmith on October 29th of last year.

From a story on WQOW, on Monday, and area man was sentenced to two decades in prison. In a press release, court officials said 51 year old Michael Krauter, from Ladysmith, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing child pornography. The prison term will be followed by a lifetime-period of supervised release. Judge Jeffrey Anderson, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, found that Krauter victimized many vulnerable people close to him and that he was a danger to the community. Officials said Krauter pleaded guilty on January 18th, 2017. They said after he was taken into custody, several people came forward reporting that he sexually assaulted them when they were children.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has scheduled testing and inspection on WIS 29 westbound bridge over Chippewa County X, just west of WIS 27, next week.

In order to complete the work, both westbound lanes on WIS 29 at the WIS 27 interchange in Cadott will be closed. The 2 hour closure will begin Thursday, May 11 at 11 p.m. WIS 29 westbound lanes will reopen Friday morning, May 12 at 1 a.m.

During the closure of WIS 29 westbound, traffic will be detoured via WIS 27 and County Highway X.