Richard A. Edmonds, 77, of Sheldon, died on Friday, April 28th, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Jo, 1 daughter, Lisa Taylor of Sheldon, 2 sons, Chris of Larimore, ND., and Jeff of Mountain Green, UT., 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchilde, 1 sister, Marge Ringer of Ladysmith and 2 brothers, Sherm of Hancock, MN., and Norman of St. Petersburg, FL.

A celebration of Life for Richard Edmonds will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 6th at the Sheldon Community Center with Pastor Gary Paul officiating. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.