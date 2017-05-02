mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Richard A. Edmonds

Richard A. Edmonds, 77, of Sheldon, died on Friday, April 28th, at his home.  He is survived by his wife, Jo, 1 daughter, Lisa Taylor of Sheldon, 2 sons, Chris of Larimore, ND., and Jeff of Mountain Green, UT., 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchilde, 1 sister, Marge Ringer of Ladysmith and 2 brothers, Sherm of Hancock, MN., and Norman of St. Petersburg, FL.

A celebration of Life for Richard Edmonds will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 6th at the Sheldon Community Center with Pastor Gary Paul officiating.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Wisconsin Sports 5-2 May 2, 2017
    >>Shaw Homers In Tenth, Brewers Beat Cards *Corrects implication that this is a three-game series, final sentence. This is actually a four-game series. (St. Louis, MO)  —  Travis Shaw hits a three run homer in the tenth inning to give Milwaukee a 7-5 victory at Saint Louis. Brewers’ reliever Jacob Barnes ended a streak of […]
  • Rusk County News April 28, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS                 4-28-17   -Officials were called to a crash on Stein Boulevard in Eau Claire around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday evening after a driver ran into a power transformer. Eau Claire police officers on the scene told News 18 that no one was injured in that crash. Xcel Energy says about 30 customers will […]
Translate
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Orioles outfielder claims racist taunts in Boston May 2, 2017
    He said he has been the subject of racist heckling in Boston before.
  • Share hugs: Heap family calls for kind acts for Holly May 2, 2017
    Former NFL tight end Todd Heap and his family are encouraging people to "share hugs and spread love and joy through random acts of heartfelt kindness" on Wednesday in memory of their late daughter
  • This shortstop crop could be the best ever May 2, 2017
    We can't stop talking about Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians, who, with an OPS around 1.000 in the early going to go with his Gold Glove-caliber defense at short, seems to be having a breakout season. But there's a lot more than just the young star in Cleveland happening at shortstop in 2017. We're […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus
Recent Posts

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.