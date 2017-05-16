Ralph Leonard Barten, 63, of Ladysmith, passed away at his home on May 10th. He is survived by his wife Jo, two children, Wendy Barten (Dan Dineen), and Bob Barten (Julie Nicolson), step-daughter Patti Helmuth, two grandchildren, Isaac and Ethan, siblings, Dorothy (Dennis) Lelm, Rose Huffman (Leroy Scott) and Frank Pulaski.

Because of Ralph’s love of hunting, feel free to wear camo to his celebration of life, which will be held this Wednesday, May 17th, at First Church of Christ, 701 Menasha Avenue East in Ladysmith, at 11 AM, with Reverend Brian Chitwood officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of service. A private burial will be held at the Riverside Cemetery at a later date.