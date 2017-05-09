mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Multi Family Yard Sale

Multi Family Yard Sale located 5 miles north of Ladysmith on Highway 27. On left side of road if heading north. Watch for signs.

Saturday, May 13th and Sunday, May 14th

Items include household stuff, kids bicycles, fishing poles, adult clothing, oak dining table and chairs, and much more!

 

WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Wisconsin Sports 5-9 May 9, 2017
    >>Red Sox Play At Milwaukee For First Time Since 2003 (Milwaukee, WI)  —  The Boston Red Sox make their first visit to Milwaukee in almost 14 years as they get ready for a three game Interleague series starting tonight (Tuesday). The two teams used to compete in the same division, the American League East, for 22 […]
  • Fern G. Wiltrout May 8, 2017
    Fern G. Wiltrout, 98, of Ladysmith died on Friday, May 5th at Ladysmith Care & Rehab. She is survived by 3 sons: Robert of Tony, Daniel of Madison, and Charles of Goose Creek, SC; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren Memorial services for Fern Wiltrout will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 15th at […]
ABC SPORTS
  • 2008 Celtics reunite, say it's up to estranged Ray Allen 'to break the ice' May 9, 2017
    Members of the Boston Celtics' 2008 title team said Monday it's on Ray Allen to reach out and mend fences as bad feelings linger from when Allen defected to the rival Miami Heat in 2012. As part of "Area 21" segments during TNT's playoff coverage, Kevin Garnett hosted Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins, and […]
  • PGA Tour extends FedEx Cup sponsorship for 10 years May 9, 2017
    The PGA Tour has a 10-year extension for the title sponsorship of the FedEx Cup
  • Mets conducted in-home check on Matt Harvey after Saturday absence May 9, 2017
    The New York Mets performed a welfare check on Matt Harvey when the starting pitcher didn't report to Citi Field on Saturday, according to multiple reports. According to the reports, Harvey's absence was noted Saturday afternoon and personnel were sent to his Manhattan apartment around 10 p.m. ET. Sources close to Harvey told FanRag Sports, […]
ABC NEWS
