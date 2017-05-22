Memorial Weekend Multi-Family Sale
Located 5 miles north of Ladysmith on Highway 27. Watch for signs
Friday, May 26th; Saturday, May 27th; Sunday, May 28th
8:00am-5:00pm
Items Include: John Deere Riding Tractors, Bicycles, Outboard Motor, Fishing Poles, Lots of Clothing, and Household Stuff
*20 Years of Collecting*
