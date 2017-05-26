Mary A. Arts, 73, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, May 25th, at the Ladysmith Care Community. She is survived by, two brothers, Phillip of Bruce and Tony of Tony, two sisters, Donna Hawkins of Hayward and Margie Wilson of Milwaukee, many nieces and nephews.

Private family services for Mary Arts will be held at a later date. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.