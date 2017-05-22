Joyce M. Wisherd, 85, of Tony, died on Sunday, May 21st at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She is survived by her husband Darrold, a daughter Kathryn Chapman of Green Bay, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Rodney Hilton of Palmyra, MO., John Hilton of Fairfax, VA.

Funeral Services for Joyce Wisherd will be held on Wednesday, May 24th, at 1 PM at the Bruce Federated Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery. The Wisherd Family will receive friends at The Bruce Federated Church on Tuesday after 4 PM and then at The Church on Wednesday for an hour prior to service time. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.