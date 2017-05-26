Jake Fye, 35, of Ladysmith died on Thursday, May 18th in Ladysmith. A Memorial gathering for Jake Fye will be held on Saturday, May 27th from 3 PM until 5 PM at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to any of the following organizations: Ladysmith Police Dept., Ladysmith Fire Dept., Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Ambulance Service, Bruce Fire Dept., New Auburn Fire Dept., Sawyer County Rescue, Life Link Helicopter, WI. DNR, Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission or the American Red Cross.