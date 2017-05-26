Jake Fye
Jake Fye, 35, of Ladysmith died on Thursday, May 18th in Ladysmith. A Memorial gathering for Jake Fye will be held on Saturday, May 27th from 3 PM until 5 PM at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to any of the following organizations: Ladysmith Police Dept., Ladysmith Fire Dept., Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Ambulance Service, Bruce Fire Dept., New Auburn Fire Dept., Sawyer County Rescue, Life Link Helicopter, WI. DNR, Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission or the American Red Cross.
- Rusk County News May 25, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-25-17 In a news release from Ladysmith Chief of Police, Allen Lobermeier Wednesday evening, the body of a missing canoeist was found. Last Thursday May 18th, at approximately 2:47 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a capsized canoe in the Flambeau river by the Clearwater Paper Company Dam in […]
