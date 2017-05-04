Huge Estate Sale (May 11th-13th)
HUGE Estate Sale at N6123 County Road X East, Glen Flora.
May 11th, 12th, and 13th from 9:00AM to 4:30PM
Items include: generator, tools, pig feeder, furniture, keyboard, household items, doll collection, crossbow, air conditioner, craft kits and supplies, 2 rocker recliners, and many more miscellaneous items!
