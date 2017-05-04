mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Huge Estate Sale (May 11th-13th)

HUGE Estate Sale at N6123 County Road X East, Glen Flora.

May 11th, 12th, and 13th from 9:00AM to 4:30PM

Items include: generator, tools, pig feeder, furniture, keyboard, household items, doll collection, crossbow, air conditioner, craft kits and supplies, 2 rocker recliners, and many more miscellaneous items!

  • Wisconsin Sports 5-4 May 4, 2017
    >>Counsell Surprised That Brewers Lead Majors In HR (St. Louis, MO) — Even after a rainout Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers still lead the Majors in home runs with 47 this season. And the Crew is tied with Washington for the Majors’ lead in extra base hits with 107. It’s a pleasant surprise for manager […]
  • Rusk County News May 3, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-3-17 (Undated)  —  Flood conditions are slowly improving in Wisconsin, after sporadic rains since late last week. The National Weather Service says parts of three rivers have flood warnings from about Saturday into the middle of next week. The Fox River at Berlin and New Munster are both slightly above their flood stages, […]
