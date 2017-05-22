Huge 8 Family Sale (June 1st-3rd)
Huge 8 Family Sale located at N4418 Highway 40, Bruce. (From Highway 8, go south 3/4 mile)
Thursday, June 1st 8:00-6:00
Friday, June 2nd 6:00-8:00
Saturday, June 3rd 8:00-2:00
Items include: lots of men, women, boy, and girl clothing, toys, books, hunting and fishing stuff, kitchen and household misc., bookshelves, and furniture
- Rusk County News May 22, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-22-17 Volunteers who want to help with the storm damage in Rusk County, need to report to the EOC (Emergency Operations Center) located in the Law Enforcement Center in the Rusk County Courthouse. Conrath (WQOW) — The damage from the deadly tornado that swept through Barron County and Rusk County is costly and wide-spread. News […]
- Joyce M. Wisherd May 22, 2017Joyce M. Wisherd, 85, of Tony, died on Sunday, May 21st at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. She is survived by her husband Darrold, a daughter Kathryn Chapman of Green Bay, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Rodney Hilton of Palmyra, MO., John Hilton of Fairfax, VA. Funeral Services for Joyce Wisherd will be […]