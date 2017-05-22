Huge 8 Family Sale (June 1st-3rd)

NFL's evolving stance on sports betting and Las Vegas On Nov. 12, 2012, at the NFL's Park Avenue offices in New York, commissioner Roger Goodell sat with his lawyer Jeff Mishkin and was deposed by attorneys for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, regarding the league's lawsuit challenging the state's new sports betting law. Attorney William H. Wegner, representing Christie, asked Goodell whether the NFL […]

Enes Kanter back in United States, will have news conference Monday After being detained in Romania and having his passport revoked, Enes Kanter is back in the United States after landing in New York on Sunday morning, his agent told ESPN. Kanter will hold a news conference Monday at 9:30 a.m. at National Basketball Players Association headquarters in New York. Kanter had been on a world […]