Huge 3 Family Garage Sale (June 1st-3rd)
Huge 3 Family Garage Sale located 1 mile South of Bruce on Highway 40. Follow the signs W11555 River Ridge Lane
Thursday, June 1st – Saturday, June 3rd
8:00am-4:00pm (Closed if Raining)
Items include:
Baby Stroller (Like New), Baby Clothes (Mostly 2T), Coach Purses, Vacuum Cleaner, and many many more items. Something for Everyone! 12 Tables Full of Stuff!
