Garage Sale
Garage Sale – Saturday may 6th, 8 AM to 2 PM 3340 South Main Street Rice Lake.
Marinatha’s 3rd annual community garage sale. It’s Here!! Tons of stuff.
Contact the Church for a spot.
- Garage Sale May 3, 2017Garage Sale – Saturday may 6th, 8 AM to 2 PM 3340 South Main Street Rice Lake. Marinatha’s 3rd annual community garage sale. It’s Here!! Tons of stuff. Contact the Church for a spot.
- Wisconsin Sports 5-3 May 3, 2017>>Brewers Lose Pitchers’ Duel (St. Louis, MO) — The Milwaukee Brewers lose a 2-1 pitchers’ duel at Saint Louis on Tuesday night. The game was scoreless in the bottom of the sixth when Brewers’ starter Wily Peralta put two of his first three batters on base — and then reliever Jacob Barnes allowed them to […]