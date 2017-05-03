Garage Sale

CC Sabathia: 'I've never been called the N-word' anywhere but in Boston Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, talking about Adam Jones' experience at Fenway Park on Monday night, said players expect racist taunts in Boston. The veteran left-hander said it is talked about among black major leaguers. "We know. There's 62 of us. We all know. When you go to Boston, expect it," Sabathia told reporters. Talking Tuesday […]

Reports: Ex-Trail Blazers guard Brandon Roy injured in shooting Former NBA All-Star guard Brandon Roy was injured in a shooting over the weekend in the Los Angeles area, according to multiple reports. According to KING-TV, Roy was treated in Southern California before returning to Washington state, where he is a head coach at Seattle's Nathan Hale High School. He is expected to recover.