mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«
»

Garage Sale

Garage Sale – Saturday may 6th, 8 AM to 2 PM  3340 South Main Street Rice Lake.

Marinatha’s 3rd annual community garage sale.  It’s Here!!  Tons of stuff.

Contact the Church for a spot.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Garage Sale May 3, 2017
    Garage Sale – Saturday may 6th, 8 AM to 2 PM  3340 South Main Street Rice Lake. Marinatha’s 3rd annual community garage sale.  It’s Here!!  Tons of stuff. Contact the Church for a spot.
  • Wisconsin Sports 5-3 May 3, 2017
    >>Brewers Lose Pitchers’ Duel (St. Louis, MO)  —  The Milwaukee Brewers lose a 2-1 pitchers’ duel at Saint Louis on Tuesday night. The game was scoreless in the bottom of the sixth when Brewers’ starter Wily Peralta put two of his first three batters on base — and then reliever Jacob Barnes allowed them to […]
Translate
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • CC Sabathia: 'I've never been called the N-word' anywhere but in Boston May 3, 2017
    Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, talking about Adam Jones' experience at Fenway Park on Monday night, said players expect racist taunts in Boston. The veteran left-hander said it is talked about among black major leaguers. "We know. There's 62 of us. We all know. When you go to Boston, expect it," Sabathia told reporters. Talking Tuesday […]
  • Reports: Ex-Trail Blazers guard Brandon Roy injured in shooting May 3, 2017
    Former NBA All-Star guard Brandon Roy was injured in a shooting over the weekend in the Los Angeles area, according to multiple reports. According to KING-TV, Roy was treated in Southern California before returning to Washington state, where he is a head coach at Seattle's Nathan Hale High School. He is expected to recover. Roy […]
  • Boston sports struggle with perception built on racist past May 3, 2017
    The racial slurs hurled by Fenway Park fans toward Orioles outfielder Adam Jones were a reminder of Boston's racial legacy around its sports teams
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.