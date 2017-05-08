Garage Sale (May 18th-20th)
Garage Sale at N4730 White Birch Ridge Road in Ladysmith (Follow the big pink signs)
May 18th-May 20th from 8:00-5:00
Items include furniture, tools, boat, (2) boat motors, wood splitter, bedding, and lots of household items
