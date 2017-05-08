mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale (May 18th-20th)

Garage Sale at N4730 White Birch Ridge Road in Ladysmith  (Follow the big pink signs)

May 18th-May 20th from 8:00-5:00

Items include furniture, tools, boat, (2) boat motors, wood splitter, bedding, and lots of household items

    >>Brewers Hit Three Homers, Avoid Being Swept At Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA)  —  Eric Thames and Jesus Aguilar homered in the ninth inning on Sunday, to help the Milwaukee Brewers win at Pittsburgh 6-2 and avoid being swept for three games by the Pirates. Travis Shaw also homered — Thames went three for four and fell […]
    ONE DAY ONLY – Saturday May 6th A Yard sale you don’t want to miss with something for everyone! Located at 204 W 4th St. N Ladysmith Items include: Kitchen items from pots & pans to microwaves, A lot of household items, name brand clothing from Junior to Adult all in excellent condition, and many […]
