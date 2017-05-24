mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale (June 2nd – June 4th)

Garage Sale located at N6490 County Road I in Tony. Go East of Tony, turn North on County I, about 3 miles watch for signs.

Friday, June 2nd (8:00-5:00)

Saturday, June 3rd (8:00-5:00)

Sunday, June 4th (9:00-3:00)

Items Include: Quilting and crafting items, seasonal decorations, adult clothing, men’s 26in – 21 speed bike, exercise stand for bike, large work bench table top, 2 platform scales, household, and miscellaneous.

Something for everyone!

  • Rusk County News May 24, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 5-24-17 The Rusk County Law Enforcement Memorial Service was held Tuesday evening at the Ladysmith High School gymnasium to honor our state and national law enforcement officials. Part of the Memorial service was dedicated to remembering Deputy Dan Glaze, who was killed in the line of duty on October 29th of last year. […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 5-24 May 24, 2017
    >>Bucks “Succession Plan” For GM Could Come Sooner Than Planned (Milwaukee, WI)  —  A succession plan for a new Milwaukee Bucks’ general manager could happen one year sooner than projected. John Hammond is leaving after nine years as the Bucks’ G-M to take the same post at Orlando — where he’ll reunite with his former […]
  • How NFL coaches, GMs have defined Colin Kaepernick May 24, 2017
    Colin Kaepernick's journey from fresh-faced upstart to $126 million sensation to NFL pariah has unfolded without evaluators fundamentally changing what they thought about his skills. What has changed, acutely, is how evaluators perceive Kaepernick's mindset and prospects for development. Although those perceptions changed long before Kaepernick, a free agent, ever knelt during an anthem in […]
  • Chris Bosh, Miami Heat agree to part ways May 24, 2017
    The Miami Heat, Chris Bosh and the players' association have tentatively agreed to a resolution that would allow all parties to move on, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. Bosh, 33, hasn't played since February 2016 because of blood clot issues. He has remained on the Heat roster as the sides have worked through complex medical […]
  • Derrick Rose could be a free-agent target of Timberwolves May 24, 2017
    The Minnesota Timberwolves view Derrick Rose as a potential free-agent target this summer, league sources told ESPN. Rose, 28, will be a free agent for the first time in his career after spending last season with the New York Knicks. Rose averaged 18 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 64 games for New York, […]
