Fern G. Wiltrout
Fern G. Wiltrout, 98, of Ladysmith died on Friday, May 5th at Ladysmith Care & Rehab.
She is survived by 3 sons: Robert of Tony, Daniel of Madison, and Charles of Goose Creek, SC; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren
Memorial services for Fern Wiltrout will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 15th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Fern’s family will receive friends from 10:00AM until service time on Monday at the Funeral Home. Please join the family for a meal and celebration of Fern’s life at 12:00 PM at the Worden Avenue Exchange (old creamery office building), 310 Worden Ave E in Ladysmith
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Fern’s name to Our Lady of Sorrow’s Church & School or the charity of your choice.
- Wisconsin Sports 5-8 May 8, 2017>>Brewers Hit Three Homers, Avoid Being Swept At Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA) — Eric Thames and Jesus Aguilar homered in the ninth inning on Sunday, to help the Milwaukee Brewers win at Pittsburgh 6-2 and avoid being swept for three games by the Pirates. Travis Shaw also homered — Thames went three for four and fell […]
- Yard Sale (May 6th) May 5, 2017ONE DAY ONLY – Saturday May 6th A Yard sale you don’t want to miss with something for everyone! Located at 204 W 4th St. N Ladysmith Items include: Kitchen items from pots & pans to microwaves, A lot of household items, name brand clothing from Junior to Adult all in excellent condition, and many […]