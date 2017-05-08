Fern G. Wiltrout, 98, of Ladysmith died on Friday, May 5th at Ladysmith Care & Rehab.

She is survived by 3 sons: Robert of Tony, Daniel of Madison, and Charles of Goose Creek, SC; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren

Memorial services for Fern Wiltrout will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 15th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Fern’s family will receive friends from 10:00AM until service time on Monday at the Funeral Home. Please join the family for a meal and celebration of Fern’s life at 12:00 PM at the Worden Avenue Exchange (old creamery office building), 310 Worden Ave E in Ladysmith

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Fern’s name to Our Lady of Sorrow’s Church & School or the charity of your choice.