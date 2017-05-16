Elroy A. Lund Jr., 72, of Exland, died on Wednesday, May 10th at his home. He is survived by his wife, Linda, 1 daughter, Sarah Chumney, 4 grandchildren, 2 step-daughters, Maija Lacey and Leela Livis, 4 brothers, John, Eric, Donald and Richard.

Funeral services for Elroy Lund Jr. will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, May 18th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Elroy’s family will receive friends after 4 PM on Wednesday, May 17th at the Funeral Home and again on Thursday for an hour prior to service time.