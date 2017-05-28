Dorothy L. Lane, 90, of Hawkins, entered into eternal life on Friday, May 26th, at Ladysmith Care & Rehab. She is survived by, 2 daughters, Sharon Hruby of Holcombe and Pamela Lane of Hawkins. 4 grandchildren.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy Lane will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, May 31st, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawkins with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins. Dorothy’s family will receive friends for an hour prior to service time on Wednesday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.