Dale Lane
Dale Lane, age 93, of Barron WI, died Tuesday, May 2nd at Mayo Clinic Health System in Barron.
Survivors include special friend Betty Zahorski of Chetek; Son Dave (Denise) Lane of Ladysmith; Daughters Sandra (Calvin) Rohde of Cumberland, Catherine (Jerry) Reich of Waukeshaw, Rita (Douglas) Shipley of Ridgeland, and Mary (Ric) Joyner of St. Petersburg, FL; Brother Larry (Tina Lane of Prarie Du Sac, WI; Sisters Betty Peterson of Two Rivers, WI, Leatrice Norwick of Rockford, IL; Daughter-in-law Kimberly Lane of Birchwood; 30 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Funeral services for Dale Lane will be Saturday, May 6th at 1:00pm at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Barron with Father Bala Raju Policetty officiating interment will be at Wayside Cemetery in Barron. Friends may call from 11:00AM until 1:00PM Saturday at the church before the service.
