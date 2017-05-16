Charles E. Rognsvoog
Charles E. Rognsvoog, 71, of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, May 14th, at Rusk County Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife Chris, 1 daughter, Sherry Maneval of Eau Claire, 1 son, Eric Rognsvoog of Winter, 3 step-daughters, Amy Peters of Aurora, CO., Jennifer Poncelet of Crystal, MN., and Karen Larson of Green Bay., 2 grandchildren and 5 step-grandchildren, 1 brother, Richard of Amberg.
Memorial services for Charles Rognsvoog will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, May 21, at the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith followed by burial in Riverside Cemetery with Military burial rites provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association. Charles Family will receive friends from 2 PM until 5 PM on Saturday, May 20th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. There will also be a time of visitation from 1 PM until service time on Sunday at the church.
- Multi-Family Garage & Craft Sale (May 19th-20th) May 15, 2017Multi-Family Garage & Craft Sale located at N7131 County Road H in Sheldon. Friday, May 19th 5:00-8:00 Saturday, May 20th 8:00-? Items include: Bar stools, buffet, computer desk, assorted glassware, home decor, kitchenware, toys, boys and girls clothing, mop bucket, antique Schlitz beer cooler, and many miscellaneous items! A LOT of up-cycled crafts Many 25 […]
- Multi-Family Garage Sale (18th-19th) May 15, 2017Multi-Family Garage Sale with Something for EVERYONE! Come one – Come all! Located at Cindy Kring’s Residence: W7842 Shady Lane Thursday, May 18th 3:00-8:00pm Friday, May 19th 8:00am-5:00pm