Charles E. Rognsvoog

Charles E. Rognsvoog, 71, of Ladysmith, died on Sunday, May 14th, at Rusk County Memorial Hospital.  He is survived by his wife Chris, 1 daughter, Sherry Maneval of Eau Claire, 1 son, Eric Rognsvoog of Winter, 3 step-daughters, Amy Peters of Aurora, CO., Jennifer Poncelet of Crystal, MN., and Karen Larson of Green Bay., 2 grandchildren and 5 step-grandchildren, 1 brother, Richard of Amberg.

Memorial services for Charles Rognsvoog will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, May 21, at the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith followed by burial in Riverside Cemetery with Military burial rites provided by the Ladysmith Veterans Association.  Charles Family will receive friends from 2 PM until 5 PM on Saturday, May 20th at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.  There will also be a time of visitation from 1 PM until service time on Sunday at the church.

