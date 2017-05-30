Brent C. Ralston, 56 of Conrath; died on Saturday, May 27that Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

He is survived by 2 sons Donovan and Kordel of Ladysmith, his parents Bill & Jeantte Ralston of Conrath, 2 brothers and 1 sister Lonnie of Eau Claire, Randy of Conrath, and Diane Craker of Holcombe, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Brent Ralston will be held on Friday, June 2nd, 2017 at 2:30PM at The Ladysmith Baptist Church with David Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Conrath Cemetery. The Ralston family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 1:00PM until service time.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting with the arrangements and in Lieu of Flowers. Memorials are asked for the Ralston Family