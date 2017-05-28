Bonita L. “BONNIE” Bocek, 85, died on Thursday, May 25th, at her home in Bruce. She is survived by her husband Paul and their 4 children, Cheryl Gerber-Kinsley, Blake Bocek, Michelle Stout, Suzanne Fecteau, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Dorothy Nessell and Emma Spoolhoff, 5 nieces and 2 nephews.

A Christian Funeral for Bonnie Bocek will be held on Tuesday, May 30th at 11 AM at Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce with burial in the Bruce Cemetery. Rev. Mark Bartlett and Rev. Barb Koch will officiate.

The Bocek Family will receive friends at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce on Monday after 4 PM and then on Tuesday at the Church for an hour prior to service time.