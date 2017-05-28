mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«
»

Bonita L. “BONNIE” Bocek

Bonita L. “BONNIE” Bocek, 85, died on Thursday, May 25th, at her home in Bruce.  She is survived by her husband Paul and their 4 children, Cheryl Gerber-Kinsley, Blake Bocek, Michelle Stout, Suzanne Fecteau, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Dorothy Nessell and Emma Spoolhoff, 5 nieces and 2 nephews.

A Christian Funeral for Bonnie Bocek will be held on Tuesday, May 30th at 11 AM at Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce with burial in the Bruce Cemetery.  Rev. Mark Bartlett and Rev. Barb Koch will officiate.

The Bocek Family will receive friends at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce on Monday after 4 PM and then on Tuesday at the Church for an hour prior to service time.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Dorothy L. Lane May 28, 2017
    Dorothy L. Lane, 90, of Hawkins, entered into eternal life on Friday, May 26th, at Ladysmith Care & Rehab.  She is survived by, 2 daughters, Sharon Hruby of Holcombe and Pamela Lane of Hawkins. 4 grandchildren. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy Lane will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, May 31st, at […]
  • Bonita L. “BONNIE” Bocek May 28, 2017
    Bonita L. “BONNIE” Bocek, 85, died on Thursday, May 25th, at her home in Bruce.  She is survived by her husband Paul and their 4 children, Cheryl Gerber-Kinsley, Blake Bocek, Michelle Stout, Suzanne Fecteau, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Dorothy Nessell and Emma Spoolhoff, 5 nieces and 2 nephews. A Christian Funeral for Bonnie […]
Translate
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Defending champion Penguins appear to have playoff experience advantage May 29, 2017
    PITTSBURGH -- With the minutes counting down before the puck is dropped Monday night at PPG Paints Arena to kick off the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators continued to size up one another. Just four wins short of hoisting the most cherished trophy in hockey, each team continued to gauge […]
  • Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge, released May 29, 2017
    Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge, released; golf great spent nearly 4 hours in jail
  • Miami left out of baseball tourney, ending NCAA's longest streak May 29, 2017
    Miami's 44-year streak in the NCAA tournament has come to an end. The Hurricanes were not among the 64 teams selected to play for the national title when the NCAA bracket was released Monday afternoon. ?The 44-year tournament streak was the longest in any sport in NCAA history. Miami (31-27) hasn't sat out the tournament […]
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.