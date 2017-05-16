mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Allan T. Czerwinski

Allan T. Czerwinski, 75, of Cadott, died on Sunday, May 14th, at Riverview Manor in Cadott.  He is survived by 1 sister, Teresa Haske of Paddock Lake and 1 brother, Bernard of Ladysmith.

Funeral services for Allan T. Czerwinski will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 20th at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith.  Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.  Allan’s family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until service time on Saturday at the Church.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

  • Multi-Family Garage & Craft Sale (May 19th-20th) May 15, 2017
    Multi-Family Garage & Craft Sale located at N7131 County Road H in Sheldon. Friday, May 19th 5:00-8:00 Saturday, May 20th 8:00-? Items include:  Bar stools, buffet, computer desk, assorted glassware, home decor, kitchenware, toys, boys and girls clothing, mop bucket, antique Schlitz beer cooler, and many miscellaneous items! A LOT of up-cycled crafts Many 25 […]
  • Multi-Family Garage Sale (18th-19th) May 15, 2017
    Multi-Family Garage Sale with Something for EVERYONE! Come one – Come all! Located at Cindy Kring’s Residence: W7842 Shady Lane Thursday, May 18th 3:00-8:00pm Friday, May 19th 8:00am-5:00pm
