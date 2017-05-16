Allan T. Czerwinski, 75, of Cadott, died on Sunday, May 14th, at Riverview Manor in Cadott. He is survived by 1 sister, Teresa Haske of Paddock Lake and 1 brother, Bernard of Ladysmith.

Funeral services for Allan T. Czerwinski will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 20th at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Allan’s family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until service time on Saturday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.