Wisconsin Sports 4-6

>>Solid Pitching, Homers Give Brewers First Win Of 2017

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers get three homers and a solid pitching performance from Wily Peralta in winning their first game of the season, 6-1 at home against Colorado. Jonathan Villar, Eric Thames, and Travis Shaw all went yard for the Crew. Peralta struck out five in five scoreless innings, giving up three hits and one walk — and Neftali Feliz struck out the game’s final batter to get his first save. Rockies’ starter Tyler Chatwood took the loss as he gave up four runs on seven hits in six innings — plus the homers to Thames and Shaw, both of which came in the fourth. Former Brewer Mark Reynolds drove home Colorado’s only run in the ninth, and the Brewers have a chance to earn a four game split of their season opening series against the Rockies with a win this (Thursday) afternoon at Miller Park.

>>Brewers Claim Franklin From Tampa, Demote Blazek

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers have claimed utility player Nick Franklin off waivers from Tampa Bay. To make room on the 40 man roster, reliever Michael Blazek was designated for assignment — and G-M David Stearns says Blazek will stay at the Brewers’ Colorado Springs Triple “A” farm club unless another team claims him. Franklin hit .270 in 60 games for the Rays last season with six homers and 26 R-B-Is, and he has also played with Seattle. Franklin is a switch hitter who has played numerous positions, including one inning as a pitcher in the Majors and Stearns calls Franklin a “rare find.” He’s expected to join the team tomorrow (Friday) in Milwaukee, and the Brewers will decide then who to drop to give Franklin a spot on the 25 man big league roster.

>>Bucks Can Clinch Playoff Spot With Win At Indiana

(Indianapolis, IN) — The Milwaukee Bucks can clinch a playoff spot tonight (Thursday) with a victory at Indiana. But if the Bucks lose, they would get closer to being booted out of contention. That’s because five teams are only two games apart as they scramble for the final four Eastern Conference playoff slots with the regular season winding down. Milwaukee still holds the Number five slot by one-half game above Atlanta as Chicago, Miami, and Indiana are all tied for the final two playoff slots two games behind the Bucks with Indiana ninth due to its tiebreakers. To get some inspiration, coach Jason Kidd had the Bucks practice Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse, where Milan’s state high school championship in 1954 was immortalized in the movie “Hoosiers.”

>>Stricker Could Face Strong Winds At Masters

(Augusta, GA) — Madison golfer Steve Stricker could find the conditions to be tougher than most when The Masters opens today (Thursday) at Augusta National in Georgia. Gusts of 30-40 miles per hour are predicted for the afternoon, and Stricker’s tee time is just before noon Central to start the year’s first major. Wet conditions are also expected to greet the field. The Masters’ Par Three Contest was canceled Wednesday for the first time in its 57 year history due to rain and thunderstorms. Mike Weir had a hole in one on the third hole just before the nine hole contest was called.

>>Ex Badger Star Montee Ball Seeks To Defeat Alcoholism

(Madison, WI) — Former Wisconsin football standout Montee Ball admits he’s an alcoholic, and he plans to reenroll at U-W Madison to earn his degree. The 26-year-old Ball is in the middle of an 18 month probation term that included 60 days in jail for assaulting one former girlfriend and throwing another girlfriend across a hotel room — both in 2014. Ball tells the Sporting News he drank heavily during his junior year in 2011, when he set a Big Ten record for touchdowns in a season with 39. He received his comeuppance in the N-F-L, where he said he rejected help offered by Denver running backs’ coach Eric Studesville. Ball had 731 rushing yards, 207 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in two seasons with the Broncos before he was let go.

>>Concordia’s Schubert Named To D3 Baseball Team Of The Week

(Undated) — Matt Schubert of Concordia Wisconsin has made the national Division Three baseball team of the week from “D” Three Baseball Dot Com. Schubert, a senior shortstop, hit three homers and two doubles last weekend in four N-A-C-C contests for the Falcons of Mequon. He batted .533 with at least two hits in each of his games while driving in a total of six runs with two seven runs scored and two stolen bases.