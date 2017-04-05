Wisconsin Sports 4-5

>Westbrook Ties Triple Double Record As Thunder Crush Bucks

(Oklahoma City, OK) — Russell Westbrook makes history as his Oklahoma City Thunder hand the Milwaukee Bucks their worst defeat of the season, 110-79 on Tuesday night in Oklahoma’s capital. Westbrook needed only 27 minutes to amass 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists for his 41st triple double of the year, tying Oscar Robertson’s 41 triples in the 1961-’62 campaign. Bucks’ coach Jason Kidd says Westbrook controlled the game by rebounding and passing — and he did not have to score 40 to help the Thunder win, like he did on Sunday. The Bucks shot a season low 36-percent, and Michael Beasley led the team with 14 points off the bench. Despite the loss, Milwaukee remains fifth in the Eastern Conference playoff standings, one half game ahead of Atlanta with four to play. The Bucks’ next game is tomorrow (Thursday) night at Indiana.

>>Brewers’ Starting Pitching Struggles Again In Loss

(Milwaukee, WI) — For the second game in a row, the Milwaukee Brewers get a subpar performance from their starting pitcher in a 6-5 home loss to Colorado. Zach Davies gave up all six Rockie runs in four and one third innings, and Colorado went in front for good in the third when it scored four times. Ryan Braun hit his first homer of the year and Travis Shaw had an R-B-I double to put the Brewers to within one — but Colorado scored twice more in the sixth to cap its victory and improve to 2-0. Tyler Anderson got the win, striking out eight in five and two thirds innings while giving up all five Milwaukee runs — and Davies took the loss, after Opening Day starter Junior Guerra hurt a calf on Monday. Game Three of the Brewers’ four game series with Colorado is tonight (Wednesday) at Miller Park.

>>Guerra To Miss At Least Six Weeks

(Milwaukee, WI) — Brewers’ right hander Junior Guerra will be out for at least six weeks and maybe longer, after he had a “significant calf strain” on Monday. Guerra was placed on the ten day disabled list Tuesday after an M-R-I confirmed his injury. He strained the calf while running to first base in a sacrifice bunt attempt in the third inning of the season opener. Right hander Matt Garza started the year on the D-L with a strained right groin, but he threw live batting practice on Tuesday — and manager Craig Counsell says Garza could get a minor league rehab start next week before returning. Left hander Tommy Milone will start for Guerra on Saturday at home against the Chicago Cubs — and to cover Milone’s spot in the bullpen, the Brewers called up southpaw Brent Suter from Triple “A” Colorado Springs.

>>Hundley Expects To Be Eventual Trade Bait

(Green Bay, WI) — Brett Hundley expects to follow the same path as Green Bay’s other backup quarterbacks in the past quarter century. As the Packers were taking off for their annual Tailgate Tour of Wisconsin, Hundley said Tuesday he expects Aaron Rodgers to play as long as he wants to — maybe into his 40s. Hundley, a third year pro out of U-C-L-A, says he’s hoping for limited snaps which he says will keep him sharp and increase his eventual trade value. Hundley took 22 snaps in four regular season contests last year. Matt Hasselbeck, Mark Brunell, Aaron Brooks, and Ty Detmer are among the Brett Favre backups who found success as starters with other teams. But it works the other way too, as Matt Flynn struggled with Seattle, Oakland, and Buffalo but had a successful second stint with the Packers when Rodgers was hurt in 2013.

>>Badger Receiver’s Father Dies After Shooting

(Macon, GA) — The father of Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus has died, after police said he was shot execution style on Monday as he was walking away from an argument. Thirty-nine-year-old Andre Taylor was shot in the head Monday afternoon outside a convenience store in Macon, Georgia. The alleged shooter, 40-year-old Calvin Stapleton, turned himself in late Monday night — and he was denied bond at a court hearing Tuesday. Stapleton was initially charged with attempted murder, and prosecutors were expected to upgrade that count after Taylor died. The Badgers practiced Tuesday, one of three spring workouts this week — and running back Chris James says the entire team is praying for him.

>>Stricker Remains Hopeful To Win Major, But Time’s Running Out

(Augusta, GA) — Madison golfer Steve Stricker is the oldest player at the Masters who has not won the coveted green jacket. And at 50, time is running out for Stricker — even though he says he won’t rule himself out of contention for the year’s first major which begins tomorrow (Thursday) at Augusta National. He says he’s had some good practices this week — and at times, he’s hitting the ball as well as he did ten years ago. Stricker has second and third place finishes this spring on the senior P-G-A Champions Tour — and although he has a pair of Top Ten finishes at Augusta, Stricker remains without a major title after 67 tries. He’s in his 16th Masters this week.