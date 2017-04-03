Wisconsin Sports 4-4

>>Brewers Lose Opener, Guerra Heads To DL

(Milwaukee, WI) — Brewers’ starter Junior Guerra is heading to the disabled list with a strained right calf suffered in Milwaukee’s 7-5 home loss to Colorado on Opening Day. Guerra was hurt in the third inning while running to first base on a sacrifice bunt, and manager Craig Counsell says an M-R-I today (Tuesday) will show the extent of the injury. The Rockies were up 4-0 when the Brewers scored all five of their runs in the fifth to take the lead — but Colorado scored twice in the seventh to go in front for good, with the decisive run coming as Brewers’ catcher Jett Bandy threw to an uncovered second base on an attempted steal. Former Brewer Mark Reynolds hit the only homer of the game, and Travis Shaw doubled twice for the Crew as Carlos Estevez got the win and Jhan Martinez took the loss. Game Two of their series is tonight (Tuesday) at Miller Park.

>>Kidd, Antetokounmpo Win NBA Monthly Honors

(St. Francis, WI) — Milwaukee Bucks’ coach Jason Kidd has been named the N-B-A’s Eastern Conference coach of the month, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is the player of the month. Both helped lead Milwaukee to a 14-4 record in March, the third highest monthly win total in the Bucks’ 49 year history. Antetokounmpo averaged 22 points a game in March, and he received Milwaukee’s first monthly player award since Michael Redd in January of 2004 while Kidd had the Bucks first monthly coaching honor since Scott Skiles in February of 2010. Milwaukee, which remains fifth in the East, plays at Oklahoma City tonight (Tuesday) — Malcolm Brogdon and John Henson did not travel with the team due to lingering injuries — and E-S-P-N will televise the game as the Thunder’s Russell Westbrook tries to tie the league season record of 41 triple-doubles.

>>Packers Acquire Former Bear Ego Ferguson

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have acquired defensive lineman Ego Ferguson, two days after the Chicago Bears put him on waivers. The Packers need defensive line help after losing Julius Peppers and Datone Jones to free agency, and nose tackle Letroy Guion will miss at least the first four games of the regular season for violating the N-F-L’s policy on performance enhancing drugs. Ferguson, a fourth year pro, had the same suspension in late 2015 when he was already out for the year due to injuries — and he missed all of last season with shoulder and knee injuries. He did have two sacks in his rookie year of 2014. Ferguson will make 981-thousand dollars for the final season of his rookie contract, and he will not necessarily get paid unless he makes Green Bay’s 53 man roster out of Training Camp.

>>Badger Receiver’s Father Shot In Georgia

(Macon, GA) — The father of Wisconsin football receiver Quintez Cephus was fighting for his life at last word, after being shot Monday in Macon, Georgia. Police say 39-year-old Andre Taylor was shot in the head outside of a grocery store in Macon. He was listed in critial condition at a hospital. Cephus will be a sophomore at the U-W this fall, and he wrote on Instagram, “Don’t stop fighting, daddy.” The Badgers will hold another spring practice today (Tuesday), culminating with the annual spring game on April 21st.

>>Stricker Gears Up For The Masters

(Augusta, GA) — Steve Stricker of Madison is part of the field for the year’s first golf major, The Masters which begins on Thursday at Augusta National in Georgia. Tee times and playing partners will be announced today (Tuesday). In U-S-A Today’s annual survey of 30 golfers, Stricker chose Jack Nicklaus if he could have a practice round with one player to pick his brain. The Madison pro says Nicklaus is a six time champion at Augusta, and as Stricker put it — “I’m sure he knows everything you need to know there.” The 50-year-old Stricker has played this year on both the regular P-G-A Tour and the Senior Champions Tour, and he’s still looking for his first victory in a major since turning pro in 1990.