Wisconsin Sports 4-28

>>Packers Trade First Round Draft Choice To Cleveland

(Green Bay, WI) — For the first time since 2008, the Green Bay Packers do not have a first round draft choice. General manager Ted Thompson traded the 29th overall pick to Cleveland Thursday night and got two selections — the first in tonight’s (Friday’s) second round, the 33rd overall — and the first choice on Saturday in the fourth round, the 108th. Thompson says he did not have to give up a lot to get one extra pick, moving down only four places at the top — but the Packers missed out on Wisconsin linebacker T-J Watt, who went to Pittsburgh with the 30th pick. And U-W offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk was taken 32nd by New Orleans, giving the Badgers two first rounders for the first time since 2011. Ramczyk played at Stevens Point Area Senior High School and two years at U-W Stevens Point before becoming a standout left tackle with the Badgers last season.

>>NFC North: Bears Trade Up To Back Up QB Glennon

(Undated) — The Chicago Bears trade up to get a backup quarterback for their new starter Mike Glennon. The Bears and San Francisco traded their Number two and three overall picks on Thursday night — and Chicago got Mitchell Trubisky from North Carolina. Glennon, a former Tampa Bay backup, becomes a starter for the first time as he replaces the departed Jay Cutler — and Trubisky says he’s in a “great situation” where he can learn the ropes as quickly as he can. To move up, the Bears gave San Francisco their third and fourth round draft choices this year, and a third rounder next year. Also in the N-F-C North, Detroit took Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis at Number 21, and Minnesota did not have a first rounder after trading it to Philadelphia — which took defensive end Derek Barnett from Tennessee.

>>Bucks Eliminated By Toronto After Huge Comeback

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks stage a strong comeback before being eliminated from the N-B-A Playoffs with a 92-89 home loss to Toronto in Game Six of the first round. The Bucks trailed by 25 points in the third quarter before roaring back and taking a lead with two and one half minutes left — but the Raptors then went on a 9-0 run to win their Eastern Conference quarterfinals four games to two. Also, the Bucks hurt themselves down the stretch, making just nine of 18 free throw attempts in the final period. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points for Milwaukee, which has now lost eight straight playoff series since making the Eastern Conference Finals in 2001 — and DeMar DeRozan scored 32 for Toronto, which advances to Round Two of the playoffs with a series against Cleveland starting next week.

>>Brewers’ Thames Could Make History This Weekend

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Brewers’ first baseman Eric Thames could make history this weekend, when the Crew hosts Atlanta for a three game series to close out April. Thames expects to play after tweaking his left hamstring in Wednesday’s Milwaukee home victory against Cincinnati. Thames only needs three homers to tie the Major League April record of 14 set by Albert Pujols in 2006 and Alex Rodriguez in ’07 — and Thames needs to score twice to tie the big leagues’ scoring mark of 29 runs for April, set by Larry Walker in 1997. Tonight’s (Friday’s) starter for Atlanta is 43-year-old Bartolo Colon, who has given up just three homers in four starts this year. Milwaukee’s Chase Anderson is the National League E-R-A leader at one-point-one-three, and he’ll try to go 3-0 this (Friday) evening.

>>Kelly, Stricker Tied For Seventh At P-G-A’s Zurich Classic

(Avondale, LA) — The Wisconsin team of Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker is tied for seventh place after the opening round of the P-G-A’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The tournament has converted to a team format this year, a first for the regular P-G-A Tour since 1981. Kelly and Stricker, both of Madison, shot a minus four 68 Thursday in alternate shot competition. There are 80 teams in the event, and Pewaukee native Mark Wilson is third from the bottom along with his partner Peter Malnati. They’re at plus four 76, while Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer have the lead at minus six, along with Kyle Stanley and Ryan Ruffels.

>>Badger Women’s Golf Team Makes NCAA Tournament

(Undated) — The Wisconsin women’s golf team will compete in its N-C-A-A tournament for the fourth time in five years. The Badgers were chosen Thursday to play in the Columbus Regional May eighth through tenth at the Ohio State Scarlet Course. The U-W is led by senior Brooke Ferrell, who becomes the first Badger to play in four women’s golf regionals after she made the All Big Ten first team this week. Also, the Marquette men will try to win their second Big East Conference golf crown in three years, in a three round tournament that begins Sunday at Callawassie Island in South Carolina. And in men’s college tennis, U-W Green Bay junior Florian Kraenzler made the All Horizon League first team after going 10-6 in the Number One singles slot this season.