Wisconsin Sports 4-27

>>Packers Have 29th Pick As NFL Draft Begins

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have the 29th pick in the N-F-L Draft that begins tonight in Philadelphia. There’s been talk that general manager Ted Thompson could trade down, and maybe get an extra pick in the second round. But if he doesn’t, you can expect Green Bay to stock up on defense again, as the corner spot remains their biggest need. Washington corner Kevin King could be available at Number 29, or perhaps Louisiana corner Tre’Davious White — and there’s been talk that Green Bay could go after Wisconsin Badgers’ outside linebacker T-J Watt, J-J’s brother from Pewaukee. For now, the Packers have eight picks in a three day draft that runs for seven rounds through Saturday — and they’re normally among the busiest at signing leftovers after the draft, as 22 undrafted rookies have made the Pack’s Opening Day roster since its last Super Bowl team of 2010.

>>Packers Sign Six Time Pro Bowl Guard Evans

(Green Bay, WI) — The Packers may have found their replacement for T-J Lang when they signed six time Pro Bowl guard Jahri Evans from New Orleans. The 33-year-old Evans signed a one year contract with Green Bay on Wednesday, after playing for eleven years with the Saints. New Orleans drafted Evans in the fourth round in 2006, and he left for Seattle last year but returned to the Saints after the Seahawks cut him at the end of their training camp. Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently figured that a combination of Kyle Murphy, Lucas Patrick, and Don Barclay could replace Lang — who signed with his home area Detroit Lions in March. After blocking for Saints’ quarterback Drew Brees, Evans says the idea of blocking for Rodgers appeals to him.

>>Green Bay Receiver Allison Settles Marijuana Case

(Manitowoc, WI) — Green Bay receiver Geronimo Allison escapes a criminal record after reaching a plea deal for his charge of possessing marijuana. The charge was reduced this week to a non criminal ordinance violation, and a Manitowoc County judge ordered him to pay 330-dollars in fines and court costs and perform community service. The 23-year-old Allison was stopped last September for driving 81 in a 70 zone on Interstate 43 near Francis Creek. He denied smoking marijuana although a later search of his vehicle found three cigars that tested positive for the drug. Allison, who enters his second year in the N-F-L this fall, can still be disciplined for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

>>Brewers Sweep Reds; Thames Says He’s OK After Hamstring Injury

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers complete a three game home sweep of Cincinnati with a 9-4 victory on Wednesday. First baseman Eric Thames left in the eighth inning after his left hamstring tightened up — but manager Craig Counsell says it’s not serious, and the Major League home run leader says he expects to play in Milwaukee’s next game tomorrow (Friday) night at Miller Park against Atlanta. The Brewers scored five runs in the first inning to put Wednesday’s game away, as Milwaukee pounded out seven hits in that frame — the most by the Brewers for an opening inning since August of 2009. Thames did not homer for the first time in three games, but Brewers’ shortstop Orlando Arcia went yard — and Scott Schebler homered twice for the Reds as Joey Votto and Adam Duvall also homered for Cincy. Milwaukee starter Wily Peralta struck out seven in five innings, giving up four runs as he improved to 4-1.

>>Bucks Plan To Be More Aggressive In Game Six

(St. Francis, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks vow to be more aggressive as they host Toronto tonight (Thursday) in Game Six of their first round N-B-A playoff series. Veteran guard Jason Terry says the more physical team has won every game in the series, and the Raptors have won the last two to put Milwaukee on the brink of elimination. The Bucks trail the series three games to two, and if they can win this (Thursday) evening, they’ll force a decisive Game Seven on Saturday night in Toronto. Giannis Antetokounmpo says his Bucks’ teammates need to help each other more on defense, and do a better job of blocking the middle — and center Greg Monroe says the Bucks have given up too many three pointers as the Raptors had 12 of them in Game Five. Guard Khris Middleton missed the Bucks’ practice Wednesday with an illness, but coach Jason Kidd expects him to play.

>>AHL Hockey: Admirals Season Ends After Grand Rapids Sweep

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Admirals have ended their season after losing their eleventh straight playoff game, 3-2 in overtime to Grand Rapids on Wednesday night at the U-W-M Panther Arena. The Griffins swept the Admirals in the best of five first round of the American Hockey League playoffs for the second straight year, as Kyle Criscuolo scored the decisive goal about ten minutes into the extra period. Trevor Murphy scored both goals for the Admirals, who have not advanced to the second round since 2011.