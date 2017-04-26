Wisconsin Sports 4-26

>>Thames Gets Three Drug Tests Amid Home Run Streak

(Milwaukee, WI) — As Eric Thames sets early season power records, Major League Baseball appears to be testing him more for P-E-Ds and other drugs. Thames has set a new Brewers’ record with eleven homers for April, the latest in Tuesday night’s 9-1 Milwaukee home rout of Cincinnati. The Journal Sentinel says the former Korean slugger had blood and urine tests after the game, his third test of the year — and Thames said, “If people keep thinking I’m on stuff, I’ll be here every day … I have a lot of blood and urine.” All players are tested at Spring Training, and they get random tests during the season. The 30-year-old Thames was given a urine test last week at Chicago, when a couple of Cubs made hints in interviews — and on E-S-P-N’s “Pardon the Interruption” Tuesday, host Tony Kornheiser raised suspicions, comparing Thames to teammate Ryan Braun and his P-E-D issues from six years ago and saying that baseball has had the worst problems with drugs.

>>Brewers Improve To 5-1 Against Reds With Home Rout

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Brewers are now 5-1 against Cincinnati this season, after crushing the Reds 9-1 on Tuesday night at Miller Park. Hernan Perez tripled twice in the game, only the 22nd time that’s happened in the Brewers’ 48-year history. Jonathan Villar hit a pair of two run singles, and Eric Thames hit a two run shot for his only damage of the night. Starter Zach Davies appeared to put his recent control problems in the past, striking out six in five scoreless innings to improve to 1-2 — and Adam Duvall scored the Reds’ only run with a homer in the ninth. The Brewers will go for a sweep of their three game series with the Reds this (Wednesday) afternoon, as Wily Peralta starts for the Crew against Cincy’s Tim Adelman.

>>Tip Time Set For Game Six Of Bucks/Raptors Series

(Milwaukee, WI) — The starting time has been set for tomorrow (Thursday) night’s Game Six of the Milwaukee Bucks’ playoff series against Toronto. The tip-off will be shortly after six p-m at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, to be televised nationally on T-N-T and locally on Fox Sports Wisconsin. It’s an elimination game for the Bucks, who are down three games to two in their best of seven series with the Raptors. Game Six has not been kind to Milwaukee in recent years. Two years ago, the Bucks avoided being swept by Chicago by winning two straight — only to get crushed by 54 points at home in Game Six, still the worst loss in team history.

>>Packers’ Focus On Receivers In Their Predraft Visits

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have been allowed to meet with 30 players in advance of the N-F-L Draft which begins tomorrow (Thursday) night. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says at least nine of the Packers’ invitees were wide receivers — which is no surprise because it’s been a previous focus for general manager Ted Thompson. Generally, the players have reportedly been lower round candidates or possible undrafted free agents whom Green Bay could pick up in the hours after the draft ends on Saturday. Also, the Packers were among the teams auditioning Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon — who could have been a first rounder if he wasn’t arrested for punching a female student in the face in 2014.

>>College Baseball: Iowa Gets Walkoff Victory Against UWM

(Iowa City, IA) — Mason McCoy hits a run scoring walkoff single to give Iowa a 4-3 home victory against U-W Milwaukee. The Hawkeyes loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth with a walk, a hit batsman, and a bunt single before McCoy hit a chopper that went above third baseman Ben Chally’s head into left for the game winner. Chally led the Milwaukee offense with a double and two singles, and Daulton Varsho homered as the Panthers fell to 13-25. Iowa improved to 24-15.

>>College Golf: Green Bay Men 5th In Horizon, Ferrell All Big Ten

(Undated) — The U-W Green Bay men’s golf team takes fifth place among eight schools at the Horizon League Tournament which ended Tuesday near Orlando. Phoenix senior Ryan Reinke placed third individually, the best for a Green Bay golfer since Chad Ebert won the league tourney in 2012. The Phoenix finished 24 strokes behind Cleveland State, which won the three round tournament at plus-23. Meanwhile, Wisconsin women’s senior Brooke Ferrell has been named to her second straight All Big Ten first team, after the Badgers placed fourth at their conference tourney last weekend.