Wisconsin Sports 4-25

>>Bucks On Brink Of Elimination After Losing Game Five

(Toronto, ON) — The Toronto Raptors are now one victory away from eliminating the Milwaukee Bucks in the N-B-A Playoffs. The Raptors had a 17-0 run in the first quarter and never looked back, as they won Game Five 118-93 Monday night to take a three games to two lead in their best of seven Eastern Conference quarterfinals. Norman Powell had 25 points after he was put into the starting lineup in Game Four last Saturday, and Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon says the Raptors are faster and move the ball better with Powell in the game. Powell, a second year pro, had four three pointers and was among six Toronto players in double figures. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 for the Bucks, who face possible elimination in Game Six Thursday night in Milwaukee.

>>Thames Homers Twice, Sets More Records As Brewers Win

(Milwaukee, WI) — Eric Thames is the first Major Leaguer to hit ten home runs this season, as his Milwaukee Brewers win an 11-7 slugfest at home against Cincinnati. Thames homered twice Monday night, as he tied a Brewers’ record set by Carlos Lee for the most homers in April — and with five games left, the 30-year-old first baseman needs four more blasts to tie Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez for the Major League record for the most dingers in the season’s opening month. Thames also set a new Brewers’ mark for runs scored in April with 24. Milwaukee never trailed, scoring four runs in the first and leading Cincy 10-4 after four. Reds’ rookie Amir Garrett dropped to 2-2, giving up both homers to Thames and one to Hernan Perez in three and one third innings — and Milwaukee’s Matt Garza went four frames in his first start of the year, as Carlos Torres got the win.

>>Shields Pleads No Contest To Pot Possession, Fined $500

(Green Bay, WI) — Former Green Bay Packers’ corner Sam Shields is fined 500-dollars after reaching a plea deal in his marijuana possession case. The 29-year-old Shields pleaded no contest Monday in Brown County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana — and a count of possessing drug paraphernalia was dropped. Officers went to Shields’ Green Bay area home last October after learning that he got a package from Colorado where marijuana use is legal. When the Brown County Drug Task Force knocked on the door, they said Shields greeted them while smoking a marijuana cigar — and officers found more pot in his apartment. Shields suffered his fifth concussion since college when he got hurt in last fall’s season opener — he never played after that — and the Packers let him go in February.

>>D3 Baseball: Whitewater Drops To Sixth In New Poll

(Undated) — The U-W Whitewater baseball team drops from third place to sixth in this week’s national Division Three poll from “D” Three Baseball Dot Com. The Warhawks lost twice last weekend in a four game series at U-W Stevens Point — and it dropped Whitewater to 10-2 in the W-I-A-C and 23-5 overall. The Warhawks remain the only team in the national Top 25. Shenandoah of Virgina remains Number One at 31-3.