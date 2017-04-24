Wisconsin Sports 4-24

>>Winner Of Bucks/Toronto Series Gets Cleveland In Next Round

(Undated) — The winner of the Milwaukee Bucks/Toronto Raptors first round N-B-A playoff series will face LeBron James and Cleveland in the next round. James had 33 points, and Kyrie Irving 28 as the Cavaliers swept Indiana four games to none with a 106-102 victory Sunday in Indianapolis — and James is now 12-0 in first round games as the Cavs will get eight days of rest before starting their series against either the Bucks or the Raptors next Monday night in Cleveland. The Bucks are at Toronto tonight (Monday) in Game Five of their best of seven set, which is tied at two games apiece after Milwaukee’s eleven point home loss to the Raptors on Saturday. Both Milwaukee and Toronto have one road victory in the series. Raptors’ coach Dwane Casey says it will be a “chess match” of strategy the rest of the way, while Bucks will coach Jason Kidd says Game Five will be a pivotal contest for a Milwaukee team’s that’s 20-22 on the road including the Bucks’ Game One victory in Canada nine days ago.

>>Nelson Struggles In Brewers’ Loss To Cardinals

(Milwaukee, WI) — Jimmy Nelson gives up six walks as the Milwaukee Brewers lose at home to Saint Louis 6-4 on Sunday. Nelson walked three batters in the fourth inning, when the Cardinals scored three runs to put the game away. Winning pitcher Mike Leake helped his own cause with a two run single in that frame, and he improved to 3-1 by striking out six in six innings while giving up two runs on three hits — the first time all year that Leake gave up more than one run, as he came into the game as the National League’s E-R-A leader. Nelson surrendered four runs and fanned five in five and one third innings — and he fell to 1-1 on the year and 0-8 lifetime against Saint Louis. Manny Pina hit the game’s only homer for Milwaukee, which has now lost five of its last six games and will host Cincinnati tonight.

>>Admirals On Brink Of Elimination After Sunday Loss

(Grand Rapids, MI) — The Milwaukee Admirals are on the brink of playoff elimination, after losing at Grand Rapids 5-2 Sunday. The Admirals went down two games to none in their best of five American Hockey League first round series against the Griffins. Todd Bertuzzi scored the eventual game winning goal in the second period, and Grand Rapids had a pair of late empty net goals to put the game away. Vladislav Kamenev and Freddy Gaudreau scored for Milwaukee, which will host Game Three on Wednesday night — and an Admirals’ loss would have them going winless against Grand Rapids in the first round for the second year in a row.

>>Rain Postpones NASCAR Race

(Bristol, TN) — NASCAR’s Food City 500 was postponed by rain Sunday, and is now scheduled to start at noon today (Monday) in Bristol, Tennessee. Rain also washed out Friday night’s qualifying for the Monster Energy Series event, and the rulebook determined the starting lineup. Kyle Larson has the pole with Matt Kenseth of Cambridge starting 22nd, Paul Menard of Eau Claire 26th, and Beloit born Danica Patrick 29th.

>>Kelly, Stricker Tie For Eighth At “Legends Of Golf” Event

(Ridgedale, MO) — The team of Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker ties for eighth at the P-G-A’s Bass Pro Shops senior Legends of Golf event in Ridgedale, Missouri. The Madison duo shot a combined minus eleven 97 at Big Cedar Lodge. Andy North of Madison and Tom Watson tied for 22nd at 101, while Rhinelander native Dan Forsman and Mike tied for 30th among the 37 teams at minus five. Vijay Singh won his first event on the senior P-G-A Champions Tour, teaming up with Carlos Franco go 15 below par at the rain shortened 36 hole tournament.