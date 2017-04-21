Wisconsin Sports 4-21

>>Bucks Crush Toronto, Take 2-1 Lead In Playoff Series

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks take a 16 point early lead and never look back, as they crush Toronto at home 104-77 to grab a two games to one lead in their first round N-B-A playoff series. Khris Middleton scored nine of Milwaukee’s first 13 points — and he was the Bucks’ leading scorer with 20, while Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. The Bucks went up by 27 at the half, and the lead stayed close to 30 the rest of the way as Milwaukee outshot the Raptors 53-to-34 percent. Kyle Lowry and Deion Wright led Toronto with 13 points each, while Raptors All Star DeMar DeRozan failed to score a basket in eight attempts. Game Four of the best of seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal series is tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon in Milwaukee.

>>Packers To Open At Home For First Time In Five Years

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers will open their regular season at home for the first time in five years, when they take on Seattle September tenth. The N-F-L schedule was announced Thursday night, and former Packers’ running back Eddie Lacy will make his debut as a Seahawk where he signed as a free agent. In Week Two, the Packers will head to Atlanta — where they lost twice to the Falcons last season, and this one will be a Sunday night contest in the new Mercedes Benz Stadium. Green Bay has five night games in all, including its only Thursday night contest September 28th at home against Chicago. Cincinnati, the only team Aaron Rodgers has not beaten, will come into Lambeau on September 24th — and the bye week comes in the middle of the season during Week Eight in late October.

>>Three Homers Put Brewers Past Cardinals

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers rely again on the long ball, as they beat Saint Louis 7-5 at home on Thursday night. Travis Shaw hit a three run blast, and Eric Thames and Jett Bandy each had two run shots. It was the third straight game in which Shaw and Bandy went yard, giving Milwaukee a Major League leading 32 home runs this season — at least one blast in each of the Crew’s last 12 contests. Zach Davies got the win despite giving up four runs in five and one third innings, improving to 1-2, and Jacob Barnes picked up his first save as Carlos Martinez took the loss for Saint Louis — which outhit Milwaukee 11-9 as Jedd Gyorko fell one triple short of the cycle and Matt Carpenter also homered. The Cardinals became the third National League team to lose ten games this season, and Game Two of their series with the Brewers is tonight (Friday) at Miller Park.

>>Brewers To Reactivate Garza Next Week

(Milwaukee, WI) — Brewers’ starter Matt Garza will be activated within the next week, but manager Craig Counsell is not sure yet whether he’ll go right back into the starting rotation. Garza began the season on the disabled list with a strained groin, and he has made two minor league rehab starts with no pain. Counsell says the veteran right hander could join a flexible Milwaukee bullpen once he returns to the Majors — and it’s not a given that he’ll be back as a starter in Garza’s final season of his four year, 50-million dollar contract. For now, Chase Anderson continues to take Garza’s place in the rotation.

>>PGA Golf: Niebrugge Tied For 94th At Valero Texas Open

(San Antonio, TX) — Mequon native Jordan Niebrugge shoots a plus one 73 in his opening round at the P-G-A’s Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. He had five bogeys and four birdies as he fell seven strokes behind first round leader Branden Grace — who shot a 66 on Thursday.

>>Badgers Wrap Up Early Practices With Spring Game

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin football team will wrap up its spring practices tonight (Friday) with their annual scrimmage at Camp Randall Stadium. Sophomore Alex Hornibrook will be the starting quarterback, and coach Paul Chryst will also get a look at redshirt freshman Kare Lyles and true freshman Jack Coan. Fans will not be able to gauge what the offensive line might look like — because possible starters Jacob Maxwell and Jon Dietzen are recovering from offseason surgeries. Center Tyler Biadasz and tackle Patrick Kasl are among the top performers this spring. On defense, junior college transfer Andrew Van Ginkel is expected as a top replacement as outside linebacker to the departed T-J Watt and Vince Biegel.