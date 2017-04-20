Wisconsin Sports 4-20

>>Russell’s Walkoff Homer Defeats Brewers

(Chicago, IL) — Addison Russell hits a walkoff three run homer to give the Chicago Cubs a 7-4 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday. After a 55 minute rain delay at the start, the Crew took an early 3-0 lead and was still leading by one in the bottom of the ninth when Kris Bryant hit an R-B-I single to tie the game before Russell hit a fastball to left center to end it. Travis Shaw and Jett Bandy homered to give Milwaukee its early lead, and Neftali Feliz was going for a four out save but took the loss to drop to 0-2. Cubs’ closer Wade Davis got the win, and Albert Almora, Junior also homered as Chicago won the final two contests of their three game set with the Brewers, breaking a four game losing streak. Milwaukee closed out a 6-3 road trip, and will open a four game home series tonight (Thursday) against the Saint Louis Cardinals.

>>Brewers Lead Majors With 29 Homers So Far

(Chicago, IL) — The Brewers lead the Majors with 29 homers this season, and they’re on pace to hit a big league record 293 for the year. It’s anybody’s guess whether Milwaukee will continue its power surge — but manager Craig Counsell says he likes what he sees so far. He says the players are putting some good swings on the ball, and Chicago Cubs’ manager Joe Maddon says the Brewers are “puncturing hurricane force stuff” — meaning that the Crew hit five homers with winds blowing in on Monday night and Wednesday at Wrigley Field. Eric Thames is tied for the Major League lead with seven homers, Ryan Braun has five, and Travis Shaw has belted two in his last two games. The Brewers’ team record is 231 homers for a season, and the last time they led the National League in that department was in 2012 when they hit 202.

>>Beloit Loses In 17 While Rain Delay Helps Kane County Pitching

(Geneva, IL) — The Beloit Snappers lose a 17 inning, 1-0 game at Kane County in a Midwest League contest on Wednesday. Arizona Diamondbacks’ prospect Jon Duplantier was supposed to start for the Cougars — but the team knew an early rain delay was coming. So they decided to let Duplantier start after the rains went through, and he threw five and one third innings of no hit ball while walking one and striking out six. Duplantier, a 22-year-old right hander, is rated as the D-Backs’ Number eight prospect by M-L-B Dot Com’s Pipeline. Beloit only got four hits in the 17 inning marathon, and Jason Goldstein had the Snappers’ only extra base hit with a double.

>>NBA Playoffs: Protecting Home Court No Easy Task For Bucks

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks only went 23-18 at home in the regular season, so they may not get much of an advantage tonight (Thursday) when they host Toronto. The BMO Harris Bradley Center will host at least Games Three and Four of Milwaukee’s first round series with the Raptors, which is tied at one apiece after Toronto took Game Two by six in Canada Tuesday night. Coach Jason Kidd says the Bucks need to be the “desperate and aggressive team,” and having the home court is no guarantee after top seeded Boston lost its first two at home to eighth seeded Chicago. Veteran guard Jason Terry says the Bucks will need “precise execution,” but he says that having a “rowdy, loud” supportive crowd can be a help.

>>NFL Regular Season Schedule To Be Announced

(Green Bay, WI) — This is the night that Packer fans and Green Bay hotels have long waited for. The N-F-L regular season schedule will be announced during a two hour special beginning at seven p-m on N-F-L Network. And that means Green Bay hotel and motel owners will be swamped with reservations from season ticket holders and others for the nights preceding and following the Packers’ home games. Also, Packer fans travel well — and they’ll find out when and where they can make fall vacation trips. Already, there’s been media speculation that Green Bay could open its regular season at Atlanta’s new Mercedes Benz Stadium on a Sunday night — giving the Packers a chance at redemption following two losses at the Georgia Dome in late October and in January at the N-F-C Championship Game.