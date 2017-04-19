Wisconsin Sports 4-19

>>Bucks Lose At Toronto, Playoff Series Tied 1-1

(Toronto, ON) — The Milwaukee Bucks come back from a 12 point deficit in the fourth quarter, but a late surge gives the Raptors a 106-100 win to tie their first round playoff series at one game apiece. DeMar DeRozan hit a jump shot to put the Raptors ahead for good with one minute and 43 seconds left — and Kyle Lowry made a 20 foot shot in the final nine seconds to seal Toronto’s victory. Bucks coach Jason Kidd says his team never gave up, and the “game could have gone either way down the stretch.” DeRozan had 23 points and Lowry scored 22 for Toronto — and Lowry came back from a sluggish Game One to score 17 in the first half on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists — and the best of seven series now moves to the BMO Harris Bradley Center for Game Three tomorrow (Thursday) night.

>>Cubs Score Four In Sixth To Beat Brewers

(Chicago, IL) — The Chicago Cubs score four runs in the sixth inning to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-7 at Wrigley Field. Reliever Jared Hughes gave up a triple to Jon Jay that tied the score. and Hughes later threw a wild pitch that let Jay score the winning run. Hughes took the loss after Brewers’ starter Jimmy Nelson gave up seven runs in five and one third innings — and Justin Grimm won in relief for the Cubs while Wade Davis picked up his third save. Eric Thames ended his streak of five games with a home run, but he doubled twice to give him a Brewers’ team record for hitting in each of his season’s first 12 games. Travis Shaw and Orlando Arcia homered for Milwaukee, and Kyle Schwarber and Miguel Montero went yard for Chicago which ended a four game losing streak — and the two teams will play the rubber game of their series this (Wednesday) afternoon at Wrigley Field.

>>Rodgers Praises “Evolving” Offense As Packers Start Workouts

(Green Bay, WI) — Aaron Rodgers says he’s in the best shape to start an offseason program as he enters his tenth year as Green Bay’s starting quarterback. The Packers began their April workouts Tuesday, and the 33-year-old Rodgers said he played less golf while leaving the pressure cooker that followed Green Bay’s N-F-C Championship Game loss at Atlanta. Rodgers sounded optimistic about the offseason moves which brought back a two tight end offense in Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks — and the Q-B said Coach Mike McCarthy started going away from one basic personnel group last year to create a more varied receiving and running game which Rodgers said would keep “evolving.” On defense, linebacker Clay Matthews said he expects to play “all over” the field, and he wouldn’t mind lining up with Badgers’ linebacker T-J Watt if the Packers draft him.

>>UW-Milwaukee Men Sign Top Scorer From Oklahoma

(Milwaukee, WI) — The U-W Milwaukee men’s basketball team picks up a top high school scorer from Oklahoma. The Panthers said Tuesday that Tulsa Memorial senior Caleb Nero has signed a national letter of intent to play at U-W-M this fall. He was the Oklahoma coaches’ player of the year in Class Five “A,” and he had game averages of 25 points, five rebounds, five assists, and almost two steals as he helped Tulsa Memorial win the state championship in his grouping. Also this week, U-W Green Bay announced the signings of Canadian junior college transfer Sukhjot Bains, a guard and forward — and incoming freshman big man Manny Patterson from the Chicago area’s Kenwood Academy.

>>UWM Baseball Team Loses At Northwestern

(Evanston, IL) — The U-W Milwaukee baseball team is now 12-21 after losing at Northwestern 6-4 on Tuesday. The Wildcats were working on a shutout when U-W-M finally scored its first run in the eighth inning. The Panthers scored three in the ninth and got the tying run to the plate before reliever Cooper Wetherbee struck out Milwaukee’s final batter. Chris Kelly hit a two run double in the ninth inning rally, and he had two hits and scored twice. Leo Kaplan homered for Northwestern, which improved to 14-22.