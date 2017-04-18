Wisconsin Sports 4-18

>>Thames, Braun, Brewers Reach Milestones In Win At Wrigley

(Chicago, IL) — Eric Thames ties a team record by homering in his fifth straight game, Ryan Braun is now second on the Brewers’ career extra base hits list, and Milwaukee beats the Chicago Cubs 6-3 at a cold Wrigley Field. Thames, Braun, and Jett Bandy all homered off John Lackey against a strong wind that blew in Monday night — and all three hitters fell one triple short of the cycle as they combined for nine of the Crew’s ten hits. Thames picked up his seventh homer of the year, two fewer than the whole Cubs’ team, while tying Jeromy Burnitz’ Brewer record of homers in five straight contests — and Braun passed Paul Molitor to move into second on the Brewers’ all time list with 652 extra base hits, well behind Robin Yount’s 960. Chase Anderson gave up three runs in seven innings to improve to 2-0, while Neftali Feliz earned his fifth save and Lackey’s loss dropped him to 1-2. Milwaukee has won six of its last seven, while the Cubs have dropped four straight — and both teams will play again tonight (Tuesday) at Wrigley.

>>Brewers Continue Hot Start

(Chicago, IL) — Manager Craig Counsell has said it won’t mean much until at least August, but the rebuilding Brewers continue a surprisingly hot start. They remain in second place in the National League Central at 8-6, one half game behind front running Cincinnati. The Crew is two above .500 for the first time since ending the 2014 season at 82-80 for former manager Ron Roenicke — and Milwaukee is tied for the second largest number of wins in the Majors with eight, six of those coming in the last week against Toronto, the Reds, and the Cubs. Counsell is also trying to put more of the spotlight on Ryan Braun, who has five homers already — and Braun says he’s seeing better pitches with the hot hitting Eric Thames just ahead of him in the batting order. The 30-year-old Thames has an O-P-S of one-point-four-seven-nine, and Braun says he’s never seen anyone in baseball hit better through a two week period.

>>Bucks Hope To Keep Up Strong Defense In Game Two

(Toronto, ON) — The Milwaukee Bucks will try to take a surprising two games to none lead in their N-B-A first round playoff series tonight (Tuesday) at Toronto. The sixth seeded Bucks turned heads by holding the Number three Raptors to just 20-percent shooting in the second half of a 14 point Milwaukee victory on Saturday. The Bucks only had five official blocked shots in Game One, but their flying arms misdirected a number of other Toronto shots. Raptors’ All Star DeMar DeRozan says he was surprised to see Milwaukee’s aggressive defense — something Bucks’ coach Jason Kidd always preaches but does not always get from his players. DeRozan calls Game Two a “must win” for the Raptors, before the best of seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal set moves to Milwaukee for Games Three and Four Thursday night and Saturday.

>>Boston Marathon: Klein State’s Top Finisher in 111th

(Boston, MA) — Wisconsin’s top finisher in the Boston Marathon places 111th overall, and 98th among the men. Twenty-eight-year-old Patrick Klein of Prairie du Chien completed the 26-point-two mile course in two hours, 36 minutes, and 12 seconds on Monday. Michael Quesnell of Madison was second among the 400 Wisconsin runners — followed by Kyle Fraser of West Milwaukee and David Krall of Madison. Thirty-one-year-old Katie Schiemann of Middleton was the state’s top female runner at Boston, 66th among the women and eleven-hundred-third overall with a time of two hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds. Ashley Kildow of La Crosse was second among the Wisconsin women followed Amy Meier of Brodhead and Allison Klein of Prairie du Chien.

>>NHL Playoffs: Former Admiral Puts Nashville Up 3-0

(Nashville, TN) — The Milwaukee Admirals’ parent club in the National Hockey League is on the verge of its first playoff sweep in the team’s history. The Nashville Predators took a three games to none lead in their first round series, with a 3-2 overtime home victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night. Former Admiral Kevin Fiala scored the game winning goal almost 17 minutes into the extra period, and Game Four is set for Thursday night in Nashville.