Wisconsin Sports 4-17

>>Brewers Take Three Of Four At Cincy With Easter Sunday Victory

(Cincinnati, OH) — The Milwaukee Brewers take three of four at Cincinnati after beating the Reds 4-2 on Easter Sunday. Eric Thames set a Brewers’ team record by hitting five homers in a four game series — and he had one of three Milwaukee blasts in the finale as Ryan Braun belted a two run homer and Travis Shaw hit a solo shot on his 27th birthday. Wily Peralta improved to 3-0 by giving up two runs on three hits in six innings, and Neftali Feliz struck out two in the ninth for his fourth save. Reds’ starter Saul Romano lasted only three innings in his Major League debut, giving up the Braun and Shaw homers before losing his first decision of the year. Cincinnati remains in first place in the National League Central at 8-5 with the Chicago Cubs second and the Brewers third at 7-6 — and the Crew will open a three game series against the Cubs tonight (Monday) at Wrigley Field.

>>Midwest League Takes Easter Off

(Undated) — The Class “A” Midwest League returns tonight (Monday), after taking Easter Sunday off. The Beloit Snappers open a series at Kane County south of Chicago, while the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers head to the eastern Iowa border to face the Clinton Lumberkings. Both Wisconsin teams are coming off victories, as Beloit crushed Peoria 12-0 at home Saturday while the Timber Rattlers scored a 6-0 shutout at Cedar Rapids. Wisconsin opens the new week at 5-5 in fifth place in the Western Division while Beloit is tied for sixth at 4-6.

>>Bucks’ Maker Enjoys Playing Near Former Home

(Toronto, ON) — Milwaukee Bucks’ rookie center Thon Maker denies feeling any pressure playing for the opposition near his former home in Toronto. Maker, the Bucks’ first round draft pick last summer, played his final two years of high school basketball in Orangeville, Ontario. And the seven foot one prospect started for the Bucks at center in his first playoff game Saturday, in which Milwaukee took a one game to none lead in their best of seven first round N-B-A playoff series. It was one year ago Saturday when the league agreed to let him enter the draft from high school — and he says he was able to use all the hype and the crowd noise to his advantage as he had four points, three rebounds, and three blocked shots in 15 minutes. Game Two of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal set is tomorrow (Tuesday) night in Toronto.

>>Kelly Ties For 22nd At PGA Champions Event Near Atlanta

(Duluth, GA) — Madison golfer Jerry Kelly ties for 22nd at the P-G-A senior Champions Tour event near Atlanta. Kelly shot a 71 Sunday to finish at minus five 211 for three rounds at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Rhinelander native Dan Forsman tied for 34th at minus three — Fox Point native Skip Kendall tied for 69th at plus five — and Madison’s Andy North finished 14 above par at 230 in his first senior tour event of the year. Stephen Ames was the winner at minus 15.

>>AHL Hockey: Admirals To Open Playoffs Friday Night At Grand Rapids

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Admirals open a best of five playoff series on Friday night at Grand Rapids. The Admirals take on the Griffins for the second straight year in the American Hockey League’s divisional semifinals, after Grand Rapids swept Milwaukee in three games last April. The Griffins finished second in the Central Division this season, and the Admirals were third — and Grand Rapids went 7-5 against the Ads in the regular campaign. Game Two of their series is next Sunday at Grand Rapids, with Game Three in Milwaukee April 26th. Games Four and Five, if necessary, will be in Milwaukee April 28th and at Grand Rapids May first.