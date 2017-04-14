Wisconsin Sports 4-14

>>Nelson Pitches Brewers To 5-1 Win At Cincinnati

(Cincinnati, OH) — Right-hander Jimmy Nelson held the Reds to one run on five hits in seven innings, leading Milwaukee to a 5-1 victory Thursday. The Brewers’ record is 5-and-5 after stopping Cincinnati’s four-game winning streak. Nelson picked up his first victory, getting home run support from Ryan Braun and Eric Thames. Bronson Arroyo took the loss. After the game the Brewers announced right-handed pitcher David Gofoth had been designated for assignment. Lefty Tommy Milone makes his second start of the season tonight at 6:10 p-m in Great American Ball Park.

>>Pack Hangs On To Defensive Lineman Christian Ringo

(Green Bay, WI) — Defensive lineman Christian Ringo has re-upped with the Green Bay Packers. The 6-1, 298-pound, 25-year-old signed his exclusive rights free-agent tender from the team Thursday, according to ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky. Ringo is expected to be a part of the defensive line rotation more often. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad in 2015, then played in eight games last season. He was in on a little over seven percent of the defensive snaps.

>>Ryan Ramczyk Invited To Attend NFL Draft

(Philadelphia, PA) — Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk is among 22 prospects who will be attending the 2017 N-F-L Draft in two weeks. The league listed the players who had been invited and had decided to attend. The potential first pick of the draft, Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, won’t be there. Quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina, DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame and Deshaun Watson of the national champion Clemson Tigers will be in the crowd.

>>Wisconsin Badger Guard Jordan Hill Decides To Leave

(Madison, WI) — Guard Jordan Hill has decided not to remain with the Wisconsin Badgers for his senior season. Hill told coach Greg Gard of his decision this week. The 6-foot-4 player from Pasadena, California, will earn his degree next month and can play next season as a graduate transfer without have to sit out. Hill’s decision to leave means forward Aaron Moesch is set to be the only senior on the 2017-2018 roster. Wisconsin has to replace more than 60 percent of the player-minutes from this season. Hill appeared in 35 games, averaged a little less than 10 minutes of court time.

>>Big Hurdle Facing Milwaukee Bucks

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks avoided the top-seeded Celtics and the defending N-B-A champion Cavaliers, but that doesn’t mean the first round series will be easy. The Bucks travel to Toronto to play the Raptors tomorrow afternoon at 4:30 p-m. They have lost 13-of-15 games to the Canadian team over the last four seasons. The Bucks did beat Toronto last month in the most recent meeting. Tomorrow’s game is played at the Air Canada Centre, a place which has been very difficult for Milwaukee.