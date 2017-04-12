Wisconsin Sports 4-13

>>Bucks Lose Season Finale, Get Ready For Playoffs

(Boston, MA) — The Milwaukee Bucks have completed their best regular season in seven years after losing their finale at Boston, 112-94. The Bucks rested four of their top players to get ready for a first round playoff series that begins Saturday at Toronto — but the remaining Bucks kept the Celtics close until the fourth quarter when Boston pulled away with a 25-2 run. Gerald Green led the Celtics with 18 points, and former Marquette standout Jae Crowder scored 16 to help Boston take the top seed in the Eastern Conference — which the Celts would have had anyway after Cleveland lost its season finale with LeBron James on the bench. Spencer Hawes and Michael Beasley each scored 15 for Milwaukee, which ended its regular season at 42-40 with their most wins since 2010. One of the Bucks who rested Wednesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo, became the first in N-B-A history to finish in the league’s Top 20 for season points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots.

>>Bucks Try Again To End First Round Futility (CORRECTED)

*Corrects key misspelling in second sentence.

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Bucks will begin their second playoff run in coach Jason Kidd’s three seasons in Milwaukee. But the sixth seeded Bucks have not won a postseason series in 16 years, as they get set for a first round matchup that begins at 4:30 p-m Saturday at third seeded Toronto. Game Two of the best of seven Eastern Conference quarterfinals is Tuesday night in Canada, and then the series moves to Milwaukee for Game Three next Thursday night and Game Four on Saturday afternoon, April 22nd. If necessary, the remaining three contests will be played Monday the 24th at Toronto — Thursday the 27th in Milwaukee — and Saturday the 29th in Canada. Milwaukee has lost six consecutive opening round playoff series since making the East Finals in 2001 when they had what was known as the “Big Three” — Ray Allen, Sam Cassell, and Glenn Robinson.

>>Brewers Sweep Jays, Anderson Throws Seven Inning Gem

(Toronto, ON) — The Milwaukee Brewers sweep their first series of the year after shutting out the Blue Jays in Toronto, 2-0. Chase Anderson gave up three hits in seven innings, walking two and striking out seven to win his first decision of the year — and Neftali Feliz earned his third save. Marcus Stroman pitched his second career complete game for the Blue Jays, tossing a seven hitter with one walk and four strikeouts. Jonathan Villar hit a solo home run and Keon Broxton added a run scoring double as the Brewers improved to 4-5 while Toronto continued its worst start in team history at 1-7. The Brewers will open a four game series tonight (Thursday) at Cincinnati.

>>AHL Hockey: Milwaukee Edges Rockford

(Rockford, IL) — The Milwaukee Admirals win their second to last regular season game, 2-1 at Rockford. Vladislav Kamenev and rookie Yakov Trenin scored both of Milwaukee’s goals in the first period. Marek Mazanec had 27 saves as the Admirals are now locked into the third playoff seed in the American Hockey League’s Central Division with 91 points. Tyler Motte scored his first goal as a pro for Rockford. The Admirals will host Rockford in their regular season finale tomorrow (Friday) night.

>>UW’s Carlini Wins AAU Sullivan Award

(New York, NY) — Wisconsin volleyball senior Lauren Carlini has won the A-A-U’s James Sullivan Award as the nation’s top amateur athlete. Carlini is a four time All American, and she beat out six Olympic gold medalists to become the first volleyball player — male or female — to win the Sullivan award. Carlini says she hopes it will help volleyball become more popular — and she hopes to join the other finalists by winning an Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Summer Games. Carlini is a six foot, two inch setter from suburban Chicago.