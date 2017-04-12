Wisconsin Sports 4-12

>>Brewers Win, Ruin Toronto’s Home Opener

(Toronto, ON) — The Milwaukee Brewers ruin Toronto’s home opener with a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night. Wily Peralta struck out seven in six innings to improve to 2-0, and Neftali Feliz earned his second save while throwing a fastball close to 101 miles per hour. The Brewers never trailed, as Keon Broxton homered and Domingo Santana drove in a run to go up 2-0 in the first inning — and Santana homered later as he and Broxton ended a combined three for 39 slump by going four for nine Tuesday night while driving in three. Blue Jays’ starter J-A (Jay) Happ took the loss, giving up all four Milwaukee runs on nine hits in four and two thirds’ frames as Toronto dropped to 1-6 — its worst start in team history. Troy Tulowitzki doubled and drove in three runs for the Jays, who will close out their two game Interleague series with the Brewers tonight (Wednesday).

>>Bucks’ Giannis Close To Making Statistical History

(Boston, MA) — Giannis Antetokounmpo has a chance to make history tonight (Wednesday) as the Milwaukee Bucks close out their regular season at Boston. The 22-year-old Greek native has a chance to become the only player to finish in the N-B-A’s Top 20 in five catgories — total points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots. Antetokounmpo, a fourth year pro, is being mentioned as a candidate for the league’s Most Improved Player award. He’s averaging six more points per game than last season with 23 — and all of his other numbers are up from one year ago, including a free throw percentage of 77. The Bucks are locked into the Number six Eastern Conference playoff seed after Atlanta won Tuesday night, and Milwaukee is expected to open the playoffs at third seeded Toronto this weekend.

>>Wisconsin’s Romo Honored By Dallas

(Dallas, TX) — The Dallas Mavericks have given Wisconsin native Tony Romo a chance to be saluted by the city’s sports fans. Romo put on an N-B-A uniform Tuesday night and sat on the bench for the Mavericks in their 109-91 home loss to Denver. Romo, who’s from Burlington in Racine County, retired from pro football last month after a 13 year career as quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. He wore his familiar Number nine as he took part in the Mavericks’ pregame warmups and their shootaround earlier Tuesday — and he looked halfway respectable as he made a three pointer. Romo was often in the stands for Mavericks’ games, and he called it a “huge honor” for the team and the city to recognize him like they did — and he’ll become the Number One analyst on next season’s N-F-L game broadcasts on C-B-S.

>>Packers Cut Corner Dorleant

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers have released corner Makinton Dorleant, after the N-F-L’s transaction wire said he failed a physical. The 24-year-old Dorleant injured his right knee January first at Detroit — and he was cited for disorderly conduct following a tavern incident in Cedar Falls, Iowa on March 26th in which Chicago Bears’ defensive back Deiondre Hall allegedly got into an altercation with a police officer. Had he stayed with the Packers, Dorleant would not have been able to practice them when offseason workouts begin next Tuesday. The undrafted free agent injured a hamstring at Training Camp and was out for most of last season. He played in four games for Green Bay, mostly on special teams.

>>Badgers Have Solid Receiving Candidates

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin receivers’ coach Ted Gilmore says he has four solid candidates to start opposite senior wideout Jazz Peavy this fall. They are George Rushing, who will also be a senior — sophomores Quintez Cephus and A-J Taylor — and Kendric Pryor, who will begin his eligibility after redshirting last fall. Rushing was the Badgers’ third receiver last fall, with 12 catches for 136 yards — and Gilmore says he has made fewer mental errors during the U-W’s spring practices. Cephus started five games and played in all 14 as a freshman, with five catches and five rushing attempts for 135 total yards. Cephus missed Tuesday’s practice to attend the funeral of his father, Andre Taylor, who was murdered in Macon, Georgia.

>>Marquette Women’s Hoops Coach Kieger Gets Extension

(Milwaukee, WI) — Marquette women’s basketball coach Carolyn Kieger has been given a three year contract extension that expires in mid 2023. Financial terms were not immediately available. Kieger led the Golden Eagles to a 25-8 mark this past season, as the team won its first Big East Conference tournament title with its highest seeding in the N-C-A-A Tournament at Number five. Kieger, a former star player at Marquette, became the Eagles’ coach three years ago — and athletic director Bill Scholl says the women’s program has made “tremendous strides” since she replaced Terri Mitchell. Kieger lost four seniors and four transfers after her first season — but now, her entire team is returning this fall except for senior forward McKayla Yentz.