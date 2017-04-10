Wisconsin Sports 4-11

>>Bucks Beat Hornets, Clinch At Least Sixth Playoff Seed

(Milwaukee, WI) — It appears that the Milwaukee Bucks will play Toronto in the first round of the N-B-A Playoffs. The Bucks clinched at least the Number six playoff seeed in the East with an 89-79 home win against Charlotte on Monday night. Milwaukee could still move up to the fifth spot — but Atlanta, which is now in fifth, would have to lose its final two regular season games while the Bucks win their only remaining contest tomorrow (Wednesday) night at Boston. Giannis Antetokounmpo had his third triple double of the season Monday night with ten points, eleven rebounds, and ten assists while Jason Terry added five early three pointers and Greg Monroe scored eleven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter — when the Bucks outscored Charlotte 28-13 to win their 42nd game and assure themselves of a winning record this season. Michael Kidd Gilchrist led the Hornets with 13 points, while former Badger Frank Kamsinsky was held to three points and five assists in 21 minutes.

>>Packers To Play Four Exhibition Games In August

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers will open a four game exhibition schedule at home against Philadelphia sometime between August tenth and 14th. The exact date will be announced when the regular season schedule comes out soon — and only then will we find out when Training Camp begins, since N-F-L teams can open their camps 15 days before their first preseason games. Green Bay’s second exhibition is between August 17th and 21st at Washington — and they’ll then play at Denver August 24th through 27th. The Packers’ final exhibition is set for Thursday night, August 31st at home against the Los Angeles Rams — when all 32 N-F-L teams must wrap up their preseasons so they can finalize their 53 man regular season rosters at the same time. None of the Packers’ four exhibitions are scheduled for national broadcasts.

>>Brewers Open Interleague Play At Toronto

(Toronto, ON) — The Milwaukee Brewers will open their Interleague schedule tonight (Tuesday), starting a two game set at Toronto. Right hander Wily Peralta will start for the Crew against Blue Jays’ left hander J-A Happ. It’s Toronto’s home opener, and Brewers’ manager Craig Counsell says he hasn’t been to that city in 20 years — not since he played for the Florida Marlins against the Jays in August of 1997. The Brewers used to play Toronto all the time until they left the American League in 1998 — and the Crew has only been there three times since, the last time in 2014 when they got swept for two games. As a result of the team’s rebuilding, only four current Brewers were around for that series — Peralta, Ryan Braun, Matt Garza, and Jimmy Nelson.

>>Brewers’ Blazek Clears Waivers, Stays With Organization

(Milwaukee, WI) — Reliever Michael Blazek has cleared waivers, which means he’ll stay with the Milwaukee organization with an outright assignment to Triple “A” Colorado Springs. The 28-year-old Blazek was designated for assignment last week to create a roster spot for utility player Nick Franklin, whom the Brewers claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Blazek, a right hander, could have been claimed by another Major League team but was not. He had a solid two-point-four-three E-R-A in 2015, when he pitched 55 and two thirds innings of relief. Last year, Blazek’s performance slipped — when his E-R-A jumped to five-point-six-six in 41 and one third frames.

>>D3 Baseball Poll: Whitewater Jumps To No. 3, Knocks Out La Crosse

(Undated) — U-W Whitewater has moved up one spot to Number Three in this week’s national baseball Division Three poll from “D” Three Baseball Dot Com. The Warhawks knocked U-W La Crosse out of the Top 25 after sweeping two doubleheaders from the Eagles last Saturday and Sunday. Whitewater took those four contests by a combined score of 23-10, and La Crosse still received votes in the new poll after being 15th one week ago. Whitewater is now 16-2 overall and 4-0 in the W-I-A-C with a six game winning streak.