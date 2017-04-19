2017 Spring Radio AuctionApril 22nd, 2017
3 days to go.
Wicked Good Garage Sale (April 21st-April 22nd)
Garage Sale at N4755 White Birch Ridge Ladysmith, WI.
Friday, April 21st 5:00pm-8:00pm AND Saturday, April 22nd 8:00am-3:00pm
Items include: table saw, sleeper sofa & love seat, treadmill, desk, clothes, comforter sets, and other miscellaneous items!
- Rusk County News April 18, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-18-17 (Madison, WI) — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is the latest Democrat to say no to running for governor next year. He’s being sworn in today (Tuesday) to start a new four year term to lead the county that includes Madison, and he tells the Capital Times he’s in a job that […]
- Dolores Koloske April 18, 2017Dolores Koloske, 86, died in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 8th. She is survived by 2 daughters and 1 son. Linda D’Agostino of Gurnee,IL., Jill of Las Vegas, Jim of Franklin, 3 grandchildren, 2 brothers, 1 sister and 1 sister-in-law, David Cornelissen, Michael Cornelissen, Sharon Gostovich, and Julie Cornelissen. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April […]