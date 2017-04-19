Wicked Good Garage Sale (April 21st-April 22nd)

Giants defend Eli Manning amid claim of false memorabilia Eli Manning turned over a potentially incriminating email earlier this month in connection with a lawsuit that claims the quarterback, the New York Giants and a team equipment manager knowingly provided false game-worn memorabilia to collectors. The email was included in a court filing in Bergen County (N.J.) Superior Court by the plaintiffs -- collectors […]

Lonzo Ball says 'I'm better than' fellow draft prospect Markelle Fultz Lonzo Ball said he is a better player than Markelle Fultz, citing his ability to "lead a team better" than the? Washington?star. Ball and Fultz are widely considered to be the top two prospects in this year's NBA draft. Ball, who declared for the draft last Friday after UCLA?was eliminated from the NCAA tournament, addressed […]