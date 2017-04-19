mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
2017 Spring Radio AuctionApril 22nd, 2017
3 days to go.
Wicked Good Garage Sale (April 21st-April 22nd)

Garage Sale at N4755 White Birch Ridge Ladysmith, WI.

Friday, April 21st 5:00pm-8:00pm AND Saturday, April 22nd 8:00am-3:00pm

Items include: table saw, sleeper sofa & love seat, treadmill, desk, clothes, comforter sets, and other miscellaneous items!

RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News April 18, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-18-17 (Madison, WI)  —  Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is the latest Democrat to say no to running for governor next year. He’s being sworn in today (Tuesday) to start a new four year term to lead the county that includes Madison, and he tells the Capital Times he’s in a job that […]
  • Dolores Koloske April 18, 2017
    Dolores Koloske, 86, died in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 8th.  She is survived by 2 daughters and 1 son.  Linda D’Agostino of Gurnee,IL., Jill of Las Vegas, Jim of Franklin, 3 grandchildren, 2 brothers, 1 sister and 1 sister-in-law, David Cornelissen, Michael Cornelissen, Sharon Gostovich, and Julie Cornelissen. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April […]
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Giants defend Eli Manning amid claim of false memorabilia April 19, 2017
    Eli Manning turned over a potentially incriminating email earlier this month in connection with a lawsuit that claims the quarterback, the New York Giants and a team equipment manager knowingly provided false game-worn memorabilia to collectors. The email was included in a court filing in Bergen County (N.J.) Superior Court by the plaintiffs -- collectors […]
  • Lonzo Ball says 'I'm better than' fellow draft prospect Markelle Fultz April 19, 2017
    Lonzo Ball said he is a better player than Markelle Fultz, citing his ability to "lead a team better" than the? Washington?star. Ball and Fultz are widely considered to be the top two prospects in this year's NBA draft. Ball, who declared for the draft last Friday after UCLA?was eliminated from the NCAA tournament, addressed […]
  • Marc has the stats, Pau has wins in Gasols' playoff battle April 19, 2017
    Marc is winning the individual battle while older brother Pau is walking away with the victories in the Gasols' playoff battle
RSS ABC NEWS
