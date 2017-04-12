Valda H. Mathias, 79, of Bruce, died on Tuesday, April 11th at Rusk County Memorial Hospital. She is survived by he husband, Charles, 1 son, Brian Mathias of Milwaukee, 1 daughter, Debbie De La Rosa of Iron Mountain, MI. 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, 4 brothers and 1 sister, Lawrence Bryant of Bruce, Al Bryant of MN., Melvin Bryant of AZ., Pat Holland of Rockford, IL., and Kenny Bryant of Tony.

Memorial services for Valda Mathias will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 17th, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Valda’s family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until service time on Monday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.