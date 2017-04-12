mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Valda H. Mathias

Valda H. Mathias, 79, of Bruce, died on Tuesday, April 11th at Rusk County Memorial Hospital.  She is survived by he husband, Charles, 1 son, Brian Mathias of Milwaukee, 1 daughter, Debbie De La Rosa of Iron Mountain, MI.  7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, 4 brothers and 1 sister, Lawrence Bryant of Bruce, Al Bryant of MN., Melvin Bryant of AZ., Pat Holland of Rockford, IL., and Kenny Bryant of Tony.

Memorial services for Valda Mathias will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 17th, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating.  Valda’s family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until service time on Monday at the Church.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

  • Rusk County News April 12, 2017
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-12-17 (Undated)  —  A Canadian farm group says Wisconsin producers have only themselves to blame for a sudden milk surplus that caused two large dairies to decide to stop buying milk from 100 farm suppliers. Isabelle Bouchard of the Dairy Farmers of Canada tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s America’s responsibility to manage […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 4-12 April 12, 2017
    >>Brewers Win, Ruin Toronto’s Home Opener (Toronto, ON)  —  The Milwaukee Brewers ruin Toronto’s home opener with a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night. Wily Peralta struck out seven in six innings to improve to 2-0, and Neftali Feliz earned his second save while throwing a fastball close to 101 miles per hour. The Brewers never […]
  • Defending MLS champs find friendly home in Houston April 13, 2017
    HOUSTON -- The Houston Dynamo's quest for a second consecutive MLS Cup has a different feel than last year's title run. For one thing, more people seem to care. The Dynamo host Kansas City on Saturday in the Western Conference final and 30,000 fans are expected at Robertson Stadium. Last Saturday, Houston's 4-1 first-round win […]
  • Knicks, Phil Jackson quietly picked up two-year option April 13, 2017
    New York Knicks owner James Dolan made a public commitment to honor Phil Jackson's five-year contract as team president in February. He has since followed through on that pledge. Sources familiar with the situation told ESPN that the Knicks and Jackson quietly picked up their option on the remaining two years of his contract this […]
  • Terrance 'Pot Roast' Knighton retiring after seven NFL seasons April 13, 2017
    After seven seasons in the NFL, defensive tackle Terrance "Pot Roast" Knighton is retiring at age 30 to pursue a career in coaching, he told ESPN's Adam Schefter.? The 6-foot-3, 355-pound Knighton did not play in 2016 after being cut by the New England Patriots in late August. He had signed a one-year deal with […]
