Shirley M. Carlson, 84, of Bruce, died on Sunday, April 23rd, at the Ladysmith Care and Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by 2 daughters and 2 sons, Bonnie Pospisil of Bruce, Don of Glen Flora, Penny Panzer of Delavan, and Mike of Nekoosa, 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Gary Erke of Pewaukee.

The Carlson Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 6th, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce from 10 AM until Noon. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Tony.