Shirley M. Carlson
Shirley M. Carlson, 84, of Bruce, died on Sunday, April 23rd, at the Ladysmith Care and Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by 2 daughters and 2 sons, Bonnie Pospisil of Bruce, Don of Glen Flora, Penny Panzer of Delavan, and Mike of Nekoosa, 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Gary Erke of Pewaukee.
The Carlson Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 6th, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce from 10 AM until Noon. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Tony.
- Rusk County News April 24, 2017WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-24-17 (Madison, WI) — Canada’s trade dispute with Wisconsin dairy farmers is starting to take a toll. State agriculture officials say 40 farms are without buyers for their milk, after Grassland Dairy of Greenwood cut them off because they could no longer sell the milk to Canadian dairies for a specialized cheese product […]
- Moving Sale (April 28th-29th) April 24, 2017Moving Sale April 28th from 4:00pm-7:00pm and April 29th from 9:00am-12:00pm. Items include: 3 piece oak TV cabinet, gas grill, washer, gas dryer, high chair, saw horses, air mattress & pump. Located at Redwine’s; N 5497 County Rd. J, Ladysmith. Just past Riverside Cemetery.