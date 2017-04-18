Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-18-17

(Madison, WI) — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is the latest Democrat to say no to running for governor next year. He’s being sworn in today (Tuesday) to start a new four year term to lead the county that includes Madison, and he tells the Capital Times he’s in a job that makes a “tangible difference” in his community. Parisi represented Madison in the Wisconsin Assembly from 2004 to 2011, and he became the Dane County executive in a special election that year. Former state Senator and cabinet member Tim Cullen recently bowed out, saying he could not raise anywhere what he believes would be the 40-million dollars Republican Scott Walker would raise to try and win a third term in 2018. U-S House Democrat Ron Kind of La Crosse has also said no to the possibility of facing Walker, who has told supporters he’s “ready” for a campaign but has not officially announced it.

(Washington, DC) — President Donald Trump will use his visit to Kenosha today (Tuesday) to sign an executive order he calls “Buy American, Hire American.” Administration officials in Washington told reporters Monday that Trump will start clamping down on the “H-One-B” visas that let foreign workers take highly skilled jobs in the U-S — something he criticized during his election campaign, saying it brings in low wage workers to take jobs from U-S college grads. Trump’s order will also require federal agencies to buy more things from U-S firms and employees. The Republican president will sign the order at Snap On Tools in Kenosha — a private event in which Governor Scott Walker and U-S Senate Republican Ron Johnson will be among those on hand. It will be Trump’s first visit to Wisconsin since becoming the first Republican since 1984 to carry the Badger State in last fall’s presidential contest.

Monday morning at about 7:15, a caller advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle in the ditch about a mile South of Ladysmith on Highway 27. According to the report, the caller stopped and the female driver was reported to be fine. After an investigation, the driver said she swerved to miss a vehicle driving in her lane at her. No injuries were reported.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 4:30 PM Monday, received a call from the Ladysmith Veterinary Clinic that they have an upset individual. According to the report, the employees stated that the subject came in complaining about his bill and was slurring his words. The subject was loud and they locked the door because of the odd behavior and then called the Sheriff’s Office. A Rusk County deputy arrived at the scene and after an investigation, the male subject had a PBT of .12. The subject was arrested for OWI and taken to the Rusk County jail.

At about 6:15 PM Monday, Rusk County authorities received a call advising of a car in the ditch on County Highway V, Sheldon. The driver was out of the car and reportedly was possible intoxicated. According to the report, The male subject was walking towards the Taylor County line and the caller was walking with him. Rusk County deputies arrived at the scene and reportedly having trouble with the driver. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. The Subject had a PBT of .287 and was taken to RCMH for a medical clearance.

Ladysmith Police Monday morning, responded to Memorial Park in Ladysmith on a report of graffiti to Memorial Park signs and bathroom. The City Officer also observed numerous houses were vandalized. The case is under investigation.

Also Monday morning, a City Officer met with a male subject regarding two locks to two passenger rail cars being damaged during the weekend. The mail subject advised that the damage occurred between Saturday at 11 AM and Monday morning when the damage was noticed. A City Officer photographed the damage to the locks.

(Undated) — Flood warnings continue on two rivers in Wisconsin. The Trempealeau River in the western part of the state is expected to drop below its banks today (Tuesday), after being almost two inches above its flood stage as of early morning. The Rock River at Afton, near Janesville, was forecast to reach its flood stage during the day. Minor flooding was expected on both rivers. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the statewide forecast for today (Tuesday), with ranging from the low 50s at Ashland to near 70 in the southern part of the state.