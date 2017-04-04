Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-5-17

(Undated) — Seven of every ten Wisconsin voters choose Tony Evers, who wins a third term as the state’s public school superintendent. He received about 490-thousand votes on Tuesday to 211-thousand for former Beloit and Whitnall Superintendent Lowell Holtz. Evers says people feel positive about their schools — and while his margin of victory surprised him, Evers says he won because he maintained a positive campaign. Holtz, an advocate of tax funded private school vouchers, says he was obligated to focus on the problems that involve failing schools. Holtz says he hopes his campaign would broaden the way people view education reform, including his effort to throw out the Common Core standards. Holtz, who also ran for state superintendent in 2009, was outfunded four to one in his campaign.

About 16 percent of Wisconsin’s voting-age population cast ballots in the state’s spring election.

That’s in line with the turnout prediction by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. It estimated turnout of between 13 percent and 18 percent in Tuesday’s election.

The race for state superintendent of public instruction was the only statewide race on the ballot, although there were many local races that led to higher turnout in some parts of the state.

Incumbent state Superintendent Tony Evers easily won re-election defeating challenger Lowell Holtz. Evers got 70 percent of the vote compared with 30 percent for Evers, based on unofficial results.

Turnout in the past two spring elections where the state superintendent was the only statewide race was about 14 percent in 2011 and 17 percent in 2005.

Tuesday evening at about 6:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male subject advising there was a car in the drive way to the gravel pit on County Highway W. Weyerhaeuser that was burned. After an investigation, the vehicle was stolen out of Barron County. The vehicle was towed to Rice Lake. No other information was available.

At 5 PM Tuesday, Ladysmith Police and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to Gordy’s County Market for a gasoline leak in the parking lot. When City Police arrived the Ladysmith firemen were on the scene taking care of the gas leak.

A City Officer and Rusk County deputy at 7:30 PM Tuesday, went to the Fifth Quarter Bar on Miner Avenue to make contact with Bret D. Alexander, 49, in reference to a Domestic Abuse incident that had happened in the county. Authorities made contact with Alexander and placed him under arrest for Domestic Charges. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

At 10;30 PM Tuesday night, a City Officer conducted a traffic stop on East 2nd Street South of a vehicle because the owner of the vehicle was suspended. The driver was identified as Mario Estrada JR. 24. According to the report, Estrada stated that he had smoked Marijuana in the past day. After a field sobriety test, Estrada was arrested for OWI. He was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle after suspension.

(Madison, WI) — The state Senate votes 19-13 to relax rules on keeping permits for high capacity water wells like those used on large farms for irrigation. All Democrats voted against the measure this (Wednesday) morning, after they used a procedural maneuver to block a vote late Tuesday following a long debate. The bill now goes to the Assembly — and it would prevent large well owners from having their state permits reviewed when they fix or redrill wells, or sell their land. Supporters say the current rules hurt vegetable and cranberry growers, and would create a more stable legal climate for well users. Opponents say the permits last “forever” with no chance to review them. Senate Republicans agreed make the D-N-R study central Wisconsin’s sandy soils to see if a well causes pollution when combined with other wells.

(Undated) — Voters have approved two of Wisconsin’s three largest school building projects Tuesday. And that’s sure to trigger outrage among conservative state lawmakers, two of whom vow to again seek limits on school referendums which they say hurts their efforts to cut taxes statewide. In Verona, the vote was 73-to-27-percent for one of the largest bonding referendums in state history — 162-million dollars for a new high school plus other renovations — and more than 60-percent okayed another 20-million for new Verona athletic facilities and operating funds. One of every ten Wisconsin public school districts had either building projects up Tuesday, or requests to exceed the state’s taxing limits — and Green Bay voters said yes to both, as 70-percent agreed to borrow 68-million for a rebuilt elementary school and other projects, and 63-percent said yes to raising school taxes by 16-point-five million dollars above state limits for each of the next ten years. The state’s third largest package was in the Burlington district, where voters overwhelmingly rejected 92-million dollars for a new middle school, a new performing arts center, and new athletic facilities.