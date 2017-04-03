Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-4-17

(Madison, WI) — State officials expect 13-to-18-percent of Wisconsin adults to vote in today’s (Tuesday’s) spring general election. The only statewide contest has public school superintendent Tony Evers going for his third four year term against former Whitnall and Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz. The two have disagreed on virtually every major issue as Holtz supports expanding the private school voucher program and repealing the Common Core standards — while Evers supports the standards and opposes more vouchers. Hundreds of local government and school board contests are also on today’s ballots throughout the Badger State — along with 65 school referendums in 42 districts calling for more than one half billion dollars in borrowing for building improvements and tax hikes to keep school programs going. All polls are open from seven a-m through eight p-m.

Monday morning a female subject called the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office to report that someone had been cutting trees down on their property on Sunrise Point Road, Chetek. According to the report, 4 Birch trees had been cut in the road right away. The complainant advised about 3 weeks ago she noticed a truck that parked in a vacant property and the male got out and watched her. It was light colored truck. No other information was available.

At 8:15 AM Monday morning, Ladysmith High School reported a Theft of approximately five bottles of juice from a locked cooler from the Ladysmith Middle High School cafeteria on April 1st. Video surveillance was obtained and a City Officer identified the suspect . The case is under investigation.

Shortly before midnight Monday, Ladysmith Police and Rusk County deputies responded to a residence on East 11th Street South in reference to a 911 call that stated that a male subject was stabbed by another subject with a knife. According to the report, after further investigation, it was determined that the subject was not truthful about him being stabbed. James C. Griffin, 41, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction. Gerald M. Shoemaker JR. 37, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting an Officer. A third subject, Katie L. Ammon, 28, was arrested for OWI by the Rusk County deputy.

(Madison, WI) — The state has submitted a “corrective action plan” to the federal government aimed at preventing residents’ injuries at the Veterans’ Home in King. U-S Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin released the plan Monday, after an inspection she requested turned up problems that included a broken skull to a resident who fell from a bed while two nursing assistants were caring for him. The state promised to give new training to nurses, and make random checks to prevent future injuries to the veterans who live at King. There have been numerous reports of inadequate staffing, building decay, and diversions of federal funds earmarked for King — and the federal V-A inspectors also found that King did not have adequate written plans for its care, and not meeting standards to protect against injuries. Governor Scott Walker’s proposed state budget includes 12-million dollars in building and drinking water improvements at King.