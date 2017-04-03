WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-3-17

(Platteville, WI) — Folks in southwest Wisconsin are getting their first chance to tell lawmakers how they feel about the proposed state budget. The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee is holding a public hearing at U-W Platteville until five this (Monday) evening — and similar hearings are set for Wednesday in West Allis and Friday in Berlin. Governor Scott Walker proposed the two year, 76-billion dollar state budget two months ago. And lawmakers on the finance committee are expected to rewrite or drop some of the governor’s major proposals. They include borrowing one half billion dollars for new highways and delaying some major projects — making schools follow the exact terms of Act Ten or else lose out on higher state aid — and having the government provide its own health coverage to workers instead of using a network of 17 private H-M-Os.

In Rusk County News this past weekend, at about 2:30 AM Saturday morning, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway D, Holcombe. According to the report, the deputy conducted field sobriety on the driver. After an investigation the driver was taken into custody for OWI. The deputy transported the subject to RCMH for a legal blood draw. No other information was available.

Saturday afternoon about 2:15, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 from a male subject advising that he was boiling sap and the fire caught some leaves and got away from him at a location on Dejung Road, Birchwood. A few minutes later the subject advised that he believes he has the fire out. The Birchwood Fire Department and the DNR responded to the scene. A Rusk County deputy at the fire reported it was out.

A few minutes later the Rusk County dispatch received a 911 from a male subject advising that he has a grass fire at a location on Bell School Road, Ladysmith. The fire was about ½ acre in size. The Ladysmith Fire Department and the DNR responded to the scene. The Ladysmith firemen were able to contain the fire.

At about 2:40 PM Saturday, a male subject advised Rusk County authorities that there was a grass fire at a location on County Highway P, Glen Flora. The Hawkins Fire Department and the DNR responded to the fire. No other information was available.

Sunday morning at about 12:45 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous report that Wayne Ostrowski has an open bond with Rusk County and was at a bar in Ingram and was drinking. After an investigation, Ostrowski was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

At about 3:25 AM Sunday, a Rusk County deputy advised that he was in a pursuit of a pickup truck with an unknown plate number West bound of County Highway D, New Auburn. According to the report after a few minutes, the vehicle came to a stop on Old Highway D West of County Highway D. The deputy attempted to get the subject out of the vehicle. The chase went for about 8 tenths of a mile.

The reason for the stop was a defective registration lamp and operating left of center. The subject was detained and the driver had a PBT of .15. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.