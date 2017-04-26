Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-26-17

(Ashland, WI) — It appears that much of northwest Wisconsin will not get as much of an ice storm as originally predicted, but it will cover more ground. Ashland and Hayward reported freezing rain at six this (Thursday) morning, and forecasters say rain elsewhere in the far northwest will change to snow and sleet in the afternoon. Ice of up to one quarter inch is expected, with strong winds. Xcel Energy reported about 70 customers without power in the Ashland area as of six a-m, and there were no significant outages elsewhere in the region. Winter weather advisories that were supposted to run until tomorrow (Thursday) will end at seven p-m in Douglas and Bayfield counties — but Ashland and Iron counties have been added to the advisory list, and those advisories run from seven p-m through ten Thursday morning.

Just before 11 AM Tuesday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Disorderly complaint at a residence on Highway 27, Conrath. Rusk County deputies and the Ladysmith ambulance responded to the scene. According to the report, a County deputy was out with one of the subjects who was not reportedly following directions. The County had the subject at taser point and had the subject in custody. After a couple of minutes the subject had become resistive again and was directed to the ground. Probation was contacted and they would place a hold on the subject who was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County dispatch at about 7:15 PM Tuesday night, received a 911 from a female advising that her 18 year old son was yelling and out of control. According to the report, while on the phone the son went outside and was walking around. Rusk County deputies arrived at the scene. After an investigation, the male subject was taken into custody and transported to the LEC.

(Undated) — A move to support Wisconsin dairy farmers might hurt state residents who buy new homes. The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on imported lumber from Canada, saying the U-S could not sit quietly while Canadian dairy processors cut off their milk purchases from Wisconsin due to that country’s new pricing policies. W-K-O-W T-V of Madison says the state imported almost 200-million dollars last year of the softwood lumber used for making house frames and furniture — and new houses with Canadian lumber could soon cost one-thousand dollars more as the added import taxes are passed onto consumers. But officials of Wisconsin’s logging industry say the tariffs are justified, saying Canada provides what they consider as unfair subsidies to their lumber companies. The U-S Commerce Department says Canada’s subsidies were improper, and tariffs of three-to-24-percent will begin as early as next week on lumber that crosses into the U-S.