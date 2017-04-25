Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-25-17

(Washington, DC) — Both of Wisconsin’s U-S senators want the nation’s new agriculture secretary to act quickly to help resolve the milk trade dispute with Canada. Democrat Tammy Baldwin says Sonny Perdue should visit Wisconsin to see what dairy farmers are going through. And she wants Perdue and the Trump administration to convince Canadian provinces to drop new pricing policies, and take U-S milk again to process ultra filtered milk for cheese. Baldwin and Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson both voted to confirm Perdue Monday as President Donald Trump’s new agricultural chief. Johnson also wants “swift action” from the administration, after dozens of Wisconsin farmers lost buyers for their milk after Canadian processors cut off U-S purchases.

Late Monday morning a female subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office the theft of gas from her property on Old 8 Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, she advised that they believe they know who may have done this. A Rusk County deputy advised that a house guest took approximately 32 gallons of gasoline without permission on April 23rd. The case is under investigation.

Rusk County authorities received a theft complaint at about 4:30 PM Monday. A male subject requested to speak to a deputy about a theft that occurred on Sunday from his vehicle of some pills and a jacket. No other information was available.

At 6:30 PM Monday, a City Officer and Rusk County deputy went to a residence on East 11th Street South for a warrant service on Jennifer E. Flint,43. According to the report, a juvenile answered the door at the residence and officers asked him if his mother was at the residence. The juvenile stated that his mother wasn’t home and that he didn’t know where she went. The City Officer asked if he could come inside and look around. The juvenile said they could and when stepping inside, the City Officer observed Flint walking out of a room. She was taken into custody has Flint had an active DOC warrant. She was transported to the Rusk County jail.

This (Tuesday) morning at 2:15, City Police located Christopher M. Bodner, 35, at an address on 1st Street South Ladysmith, after following a vehicle to this location that he was believed to be inside. Bodner had an active Probation warrant which was confirmed through dispatch. Probation placed a hold on Bodner and he was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Ladysmith Police at about 9:45 PM Monday, responded to an address on East 2nd Street South on a report that a male subject’s window on his vehicle had been broken out. Upon arrival Officers observed a large shattered area on the front windshield that appeared to be left there by a baseball bat or an object similar to a baseball bat. According to the report, the complainant gave three names of individuals that were outside his residence for along period of time that wanted to talk with him. The subject advised he stayed inside until the individuals left and came outside to see his front windshield broken. This case is under further investigation.

Governor Scott Walker and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced 21 school districts throughout the state have been awarded a total of nearly $500,000 in grants to establish or expand local fabrication laboratory facilities. Fab Labs play a vital role in ensuring that today’s students have the skills they need to compete for the jobs of the 21st century by providing hands-on experience in areas such as design, engineering and complex problem-solving said Gov. Walker. This is the latest example of the significant investments we’ve made in education and workforce development over the last six years to ensure that current and future workers have the skills that are in high demand in the job market.

The Ladysmith School district has been awarded a Fab Lab Grant worth $15,000. A fab lab is a high-technology workshop equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components such as 3D printers , laser engravers, computer numerical control routers, and plasma cutters. Through its Fab Lab Grant Program, WEDC is supporting the purchase of fab lab equipment for instructional and educational purposes by elementary, middle, junior, or high school students.

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin Realtors report their biggest home sales since at least 2005 for the first quarter of this year. The Realtors Association says its members sold almost 13-thousand-400 existing houses from January through March, a three-point-two-percent increase from the same time last year. The figure was largest for the year’s first quarter since the association recalibrated its method for keeping track of home sales in 2005. Realtors’ board chairman Erik Sjowall says the increase comes despite tight inventories for existing homes — and the median selling price was almost 160-thousand dollars, up six-point-four-percent from last year. For March, about 59-hundred homes were sold statewide, about 400 more than the year before.

(Undated) — An ice storm appears to be brewing in far northwest Wisconsin. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from this evening through Thursday morning for Douglas and Bayfield counties, plus much of northeast Minnesota. Forecasters say the Superior and Bayfield areas will start getting rain or freezing rain tonight (Tuesday) — and the region can expect up to one quarter inch of ice, as much as one inch of snow, and wind gusts of up to 30. The remainder of Wisconsin can expect rain and thunderstorms on and off for the rest of the week. The Weather Service in Milwaukee says minor flooding is possible in southern Wisconsin, as some rivers may get above their flood stages.