Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 4-24-17

(Madison, WI) — Canada’s trade dispute with Wisconsin dairy farmers is starting to take a toll. State agriculture officials say 40 farms are without buyers for their milk, after Grassland Dairy of Greenwood cut them off because they could no longer sell the milk to Canadian dairies for a specialized cheese product — and the word of the cancellations comes before the May first cutoff date that was originally reported. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says that as of Friday, 58 Grassland farms in Wisconsin had their milk contracts canceled, and 18 found new milk buyers — and another milk plant dropped 14 farmers for unrelated reasons, and some found new buyers while the rest were planning to retire anyway. Officials from President Donald Trump on down have called it a violation of U-S trade deals. The state’s been looking for other milk plants to help those affected.

In Rusk County over the past weekend, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop just before 1 AM Saturday on County Highway P, Tony. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the subject. The deputy advised that the subject was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail. During the investigation, the deputy recovered two unloaded firearms from the truck and took possession of them for safekeeping while the vehicle was being towed. The deputy turned over the weapons over to the driver’s daughter.

Saturday afternoon shortly before 2 PM, the Ladysmith Fire Department and the DNR were called to a location on Deerwood Dr. Ladysmith. A grass fire was burning out of control at this sight. The DNR was at the sight for about 1 hour.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at about 4:40 PM Saturday received a report of a structure fire on Hackett Road, Hawkins. According to the report, the Hawkins Fire Department and the Kennan Fire Department was called for mutual aid and EMS was not needed. Later Saturday night about 9 PM, Hawkins Fire Department advised there was a small flare up and there was about 9 acres that burned and a structure. No other information was available.

At 4:45 PM Saturday afternoon, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant at the Gateway Apartment and Lodge on Main Street, Bruce. The deputies made contact with the subject who was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday morning at 3 AM, Ladysmith Police and a Rusk County deputy responded to a location on Tiews Road, Ladysmith, on a report that there were shots being fired South of the Rusk County Memorial Hospital. According to the report, the origin of the shots were located on Tiews Road just outside of the City limits. Upon arrival Officers observed a group of people standing outside of a residence. The home owner did admit that a firearm was discharged at the residence. The Owner was advised that no one should have been shooting at that time of night due to county noise ordinances.

Rusk County authorities received a call just after 8 PM Sunday, from Canadian National reporting a grass fire approximately 1 mile South of a location at 310th Avenue and 370 Street, Sheldon. The fire was about 30 yards off of the railroad tracks. The Sheldon Fire Department was called but this was a controlled burn and the subject had a burning permit.

Friday morning at 11:25, a Ladysmith Officer observed a vehicle at the LEC which matched the description of a theft that occurred in Rice Lake. The Officer met with the occupants of the vehicle. The Officer contacted the Rice Lake Police Department and obtained information along with photos from the theft. The City Officer interviewed a 47 year old man who first denied ever being at the Rice Lake Walmart but then admitted to being at Walmart but denied stealing anything. The Officer found out that the same suspects also committed a theft at the Lake Hallie Walmart. The case was referred to the Rice Lake Police Department.

(Madison, WI) — Republican consultant Chris Lato (lah’toe) says Governor Scott Walker is about “as close to bulletproof as you can get,” in assessing his reelection chances for 2018. Two Sunday political talk shows in Wisconsin explored the question of whether a Democrat can beat Walker in his likely bid for a third term, considering things like the state’s solid economy. Some high profile Democrats have said they won’t run, including Congressmen Ron Kind and Mark Pocan, state Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, and former legislators Tim Cullen and Joe Parisi — and that leaves possible hopefuls such as lawmakers Kathleen Vinehout, Gordon Hintz, and Dana Wachs — businessman Andy Gronik — and Jefferson County D-A Susan Happ who ran for attorney general in 2014. On W-K-O-W T-V’s “Capital City Sunday,” Parisi said there’s still time for Democrats to form a positive message, and take advantage of holes left by G-O-P President Donald Trump. Others say a Democrat would need lots of money — something Cullen alluded to himself, when he said it might take 40-million dollars to match what Walker spends.